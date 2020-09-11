Free PC Games: all in a carriage with the new titles as a gift on the Epic Store!

The latest update of the official Epic Games Store free PC games page confirms the availability of two titles and the entry into the offer of another game, although for the latter it will be necessary to wait until next week to be able to redeem it for zero EUR.

The waltz of free PC games on the Epic Store started at ore 17:00 of today, Thursday 10 September, with the promotional initiative involving Railway Empire e Where the Water Tastes Like Wine. The Gaming Minds Studios railway management software can be downloaded completely free of charge using your Epic Games account. Even the narrative adventure of Dim Bulb Games can be freely included in your digital catalog for zero euros until September 17.

At the end of the offer dedicated to Railway Empire and Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, users registered in the Epic Store will be able to redeem a free copy of Stick it to the Man!, Zoink and Ripstone’s bizarre adventure starring a boy who mysteriously wakes up with a pink arm sticking out of his head. Our brave adventurer will thus be able to use this new limb to read the minds of the NPCs and change the rules of his world by applying special stickers in the scenario. The free download of Stick it to the Man! it will be available from the afternoon of September 17.