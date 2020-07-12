Free new games to download: Killing Floor 2, Tropico 6, The Sims 4

Share it:

We are approaching the weekend and it is time for the usual recap on free games for PC and consoles offered by publishers and developers this weekend. From Tropico 6 to The Escapists 2, let's see which games you can download at no cost.

Tropico 6 is free on PC, you can download it from Steam until July 12, but be careful because the game will not remain yours forever and once the date indicated has passed you will necessarily have to buy it to continue playing. On Xbox One Gold members can play The Sims 4 and Citadel Forged With Fire for free all weekend, even in this case the games will not remain yours at the end of the promotion.

Loot rich instead on Epic Games Store with Lifeless Planet, Killing Floor 2 and The Escapits 2 for free, once added to your library these will be usable forever and without limitations, as if they had actually been purchased … take advantage of it, then!

Starting this week, PlayStation Plus subscribers can download Erica, NBA 2K20 and Rise of the Tomb Raider for free, and we would like to point out that on Sunday 12 July Ubisoft gives Watch Dogs 2. How do you get it? Follow the Ubisoft Forward show on the Tey channel of Everyeye.it, make sure you have connected your profile with the Uplay account and watch at least one minute of transmission to get the Twitch Drop with the full version of the game.