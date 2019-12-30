Free Hello Neighbor on Epic Games Store

Share it:

It has been one of the most spectacular promotions we have seen in a long time in a digital store. Somehow, the Epic Games Store He has been able to eclipse the winter sales (also his own) with 12 gifts for 12 days and large free and forever independent titles. Today, play the penultimate game for our account: Hello Neighbor.

In addition, this last gift is not the exception that confirms the rule. That is, adding it to our collection is very easy. We just have to access our account (if you don't have it, it's free) and purchase the game. Something that can be done even from the browser or mobile, without installing the Epic launcher.

As for Hello Neighbor, we can say that it is a horror and stealth game where you should get into your neighbor's house and find out the secrets that he hides in the basement. Our goal will be to play against an advanced AI that learns from your movements based on the way we play. All in a game with a very curious and fun graphic section.

In short, it is a horror and suspense game that offers us a constantly evolving experience where the neighbor's AI counteracts your movements. All with a non-linear style of play and with a lot of environmental and physical interaction. You will not be able to stop experimenting if you want to succeed in your goal.

Finally, we remind you that the winter sales of the Epic Games Store are still standing. Here you can see a selection of the best offers.

Source: Epic Games Store