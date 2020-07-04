Free games Twitch Prime of July: as a gift Dear Eshter and other titles

Share it:

The new update of the page dedicated to free games Twitch Prime further expands the catalog of titles as gifts for subscribers to the service. Among the free video games available in July for Twitch Prime members are the Dear Eshter adventure and other titles.

As happened with the Twitch Prime games in June, once again the promotional initiative launched by Amazon allows subscribers to the service to download completely Free different games and access bonus for as many titles.

Without delay, here is the complete list of new ones Twitch games early July 2020:

Dear Esther

GRIP: Combat Racing

Dark Devotion

Kunai

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

In addition to the exciting graphic adventure of Dear Eshter, the frantic racing game in sci-fi sauce is added GRIP Combat Racing, the rolistic action veined with soulslike elements Dark Devotion, the shooter Turok 2 Seeds of Evil and the platformer Kunai. All the games listed are already available and can be redeemed until Monday 3rd August.

Also until the beginning of next month it will also be possible to get different rewards in games like Warframe, Legends of Runeterra is Apex Legends: to redeem the individual bonuses just visit the Twitch Prime Loot page and click on the button next to each item in the list.