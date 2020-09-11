Free games to download, the news of the week

Also this week it’s time to discover the free games available for download. As has often been the case lately, the selection is not quantitatively impressive but there is no shortage free games to download of fair thickness.

Twitch Prime members can download Rocket Arena for free, Electronic Arts’ multiplayer game available from August and now available for download at no cost. Also available is a selection of SNK games for all subscribers to Amazon’s premium service, who can now download The Last Blade 2, Garou Mark of the Wolves, Metal Slug 3, Samurai Shodown V Special, The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match, The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition, The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match e Shock Troopers.

Finally we point out the two free PC games on Epic Games Store this week, that is Railway Empire e Where The Water Tastes Like Wine. Two very different titles compared to the big names to which the EGS has accustomed us in recent months, however these are productions that deserve to be rediscovered, in particular Where The Water Tastes Like Wine may surprise you.

Finally, we point out that EA Sports offers a free Madden NFL 21 weekend to celebrate the start of the new season of the National Football League, moreover Star Citizen has become free to play for the entire month of September and can therefore be downloaded and tried at no cost.

Have you seen other free games on Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and Nintendo eShop? Please report them to us in the space below dedicated to comments.