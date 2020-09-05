Free games to download, the news of the week for PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Share it:

This week brought us not only Marvel’s Avengers, the first of the great titles of an autumn season that promises to be crackling, but also another large group of Free video games to download on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Let’s start with the hottest dish of the week: Tom Clancy’s The Division is free on PC until 10:00 on Tuesday 8 September. All you have to do is go to Uplay and redeem it, so you can make it yours forever! The promotion does not involve consoles, but Xbox One players in return Gold subscribers can redeem it for free until the end of the month as part of September’s Games With Gold, which also includes De Blob 2 (already available), Armed and Dangerous and The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (starting September 16). Remaining on the subject of premium services, we move to the other side to remind you that last Tuesday the free PS4 games were made available for PlayStation Plus, that is Street Fighter V e PUBG (they will be available for download until October 5th).

Also this week Epic gave a gift to all the players of its Games Store: until 17:00 on Thursday 10 September Into the Breach for PC can be redeemed for free and licensed forever. The mech-based strategy game will be replaced next week by Railway Empire and Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, so get ready.

Prime Gaming (formerly Twitch Prime) was not caught unprepared even at the beginning of this month, and has given five other PC games to all its subscribers (just a subscription to Amazon Prime): we are talking about Autonauts, Pumped BMX Pro, Effie, Tiny Troopers Joint Ops e Outcast: Second Contact. To redeem them, all you have to do is head to the Twich Prime rewards page, where you will also find many other games added in recent weeks, such as the SNK classics (Metal Slug 2, Sengoku 3, King of the Monsters, The King of Fighters 2002, Samurai Shodown II e altri).

We greet you with a final report, relating to another Ubisoft game. Far Cry 3 for PC is free on Uplay China: here’s how to download it from Italy.