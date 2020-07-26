Free games to download on PC and Xbox One, from Tacoma to For Honor

Share it:

This week the proposals related to free games to download not many, with only the Epic Games Store to play the lion's share together with Microsoft's Free Play Days initiative. Here are the new games to download immediately on PC and Xbox One.

Epic Games Store offers two free PC games, Tacoma and Next Up Hero: as usual both titles will be yours forever once redeemed, you have until July 30 at 17:00 (Italian time) to add them to your library, after this period of time the two games will be replaced by Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery EP, 20XX and Barony.

Xbox LIVE Gold members can download three free games for Xbox One and play freely until July 26th. Sid Meier's Civilization VI, For Honor is Yakuza Kiwami they are available now for download, to emphasize that the games will not remain yours forever and at the end of the promotion you will have to buy them if you want to continue playing.

Finally we report the Xbox Demo event with over 60 demo games to download on the Xbox Store until July 27, including Book of Adventum, Chris Tales, Curved Space, Hellpoint The Thespian Feast, SkateBIRD, The Last Cube, Destroy All Humans !, Genesis Noir, Haven, Kaze and the Wild Masks, Knight Squad 2, Sail Forth , Welcome to Elk and YesterTomorrow.