Free games on Xbox Games Pass: the list of titles coming out of the catalog grows

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the announcement of the new free games of the Xbox Game Pass in February, the confirmation of the exit from the digital catalog of the service of other titles also arrives, both on PC Windows 10 and on Xbox One.

In reiterating the release of Batman Return to Arkham from the Game Pass, representatives of the Xbox division of Microsoft inform us that the digital game library of the subscription service will undergo further changes, especially as a function of the imminent entry of important titles such as Kingdom Hearts 3, Yakuza 0 and Two Point Hospital.

The list of games that will drop Xbox Game Pass later this monthconsequently, it further extends to make room for the backwards compatible Xbox 360 versions of two Bethesda roleplaying blockbusters, namely Fallout 3 and TES 4 Oblivion.

Fallout 3 (Xbox 360 and One)

Just Cause 4 (Xbox One)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One)

Snake Pass (Xbox One and PC)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Xbox 360 and Xbox One)

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkam City (Xbox One)

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum (Xbox One)

We will therefore have time until February 29th in order to be able to use these titles for free: starting from March 1, even those who have downloaded the games in question on their system will see the use license expire. On the other hand, from now until the end of the month all the games on this list can be purchased by Xbox Game Pass members with one 20% discount on the usual list price.