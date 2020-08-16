Free !: film release period confirmed, new trailer available

Share it:

The tragedy that hit Kyoto Animation last year forced the studio to postpone many of its projects, including the feature film by Free!. The film was supposed to be released in the summer of 2020, but due to various complications it has been postponed to a later date.

The feature film will be set after the third season of the animated series, and will tell a completely original story starring Haruka Nasake. At the time of writing, Kyoto Animation has not yet communicated a definite launch window, only hinting at a generic 2021. However, a broadcast during the summer period is quite likely.

In fact, it would coincide with the Tokyo Olympics, an event that would give even more resonance to the film. At the moment the only certainty is the resumption of the project by Kyoto Animation, who in the last few hours has shared a new teaser trailer.

After a year of great difficulty, characterized by a gradual rearrangement of its internal organization, KyoAni is operational again. The first major project that will see the relaunch of the animation studio will be the feature film by Violet Evergarden, scheduled for next September 18th.

