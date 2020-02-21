Free Dying Light for the first time on PC and opens new difficulty

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The fifth anniversary of Dying light It has started and with it a series of celebrations including the first free weekend of the game on Steam, where you can download the game from now on and burn it as much as possible until February 23 until 19:00.

The team has promised a month of celebration for this fifth anniversary and they have detailed the first events they will celebrate and that will offer players various rewards:

Keeping Dying Light alive and well for half a decade would be impossible without the unconditional support of our incredible community. Given that and the importance of the occasion, we decided that the celebration of the 5th anniversary has to be a large-scale experience that offers something to each survivor. Instead of launching a single event, we have prepared a wide range of different activities to keep the fun going for a whole month (until March 19).

Each week will return one of the events that were already in the game in the past and each of them will offer a thematic reward in tribute to each of the most iconic characters in the game:

We'll start with Jeff and Super-Crane. During the first week of the 5th anniversary month, you will have to hunt cholerics to get a new C4 explosive desasapland created by the intrepid commander of Fort Jefferson, and launch rooftop zombies into the skin of Harran's superhero, equipped with a improved hook. We will not tell you what comes next, but we guarantee that you will have a lot of fun and that you will also get some very cool rewards, like a delusional outfit that we are dying to show you. Stay tuned for upcoming information on the events of the 5th anniversary month.

Along with all this, a new difficulty mode has been added that makes the game much easier for those who only want to enjoy the story. It can be key if you want to finish the game on this free trial weekend.