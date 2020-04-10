Free: BTS to broadcast concerts online for quarantine

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Seoul.- The South Korean band BTS will broadcast free concerts on the Internet between April 17 and 18 to bring their music closer to fans confined by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led them to cancel the start of the tour of their latest album.

A total of eight events, including concerts and meetings with fans that took place between 2014 and 2018, can be enjoyed this weekend through the official YouTube channel of BANGTANTV in an initiative called BANG BANG CON, the record label announced this Friday in a statement. of the group, Big Hit Entertainment.

The April 17 broadcast will begin with 2015 BTS LIVE "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life ON STAGE", the group's third tour, followed by extension (2016 BTS LIVE "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: EPILOGUE "), their first tour (BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode II The Red Bullet) and the BTS 3RD Muster fan event (ARMY.ZIP +).

On April 18, the 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour In Seoul tour, the 2017 Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour THE FINAL, the BTS 4TH Muster fan meeting (HAPPY EVER AFTER) and the BTS World Tour film will air. 'Love Yourself' Seoul about their concert on August 26, 2018 at Seoul Olympic Stadium.

BTS is one of the bands that have been affected by the wave of cancellations of tours, concerts and recitals due to the uncertainty that the expansion of the coronavirus has left in the music industry.

The group announced in late February the cancellation of the tour start of their latest album, "Map of the Soul: 7", which was scheduled to start tomorrow, April 11, in Seoul and continue with several more appointments on the 12th. , 18 and 19 of this same month.

You may also be interested in:

Jimin's cute nickname from BTS to TXT, his musical brothers

BTS's RM, a bulletproof boy

The story behind "My Time", BTS's Jungkook song