free applications and games with great discounts for a short time

Christmas is just around the corner, but your gift is now ready on Google Play in the form of special offers and discounts on applications, games and customization packages of Android. You know, these Google Play offers expire within a few hours, so if you see something interesting, don't think about it much.

63 free Android applications

How could it be otherwise, we started our list with those applications, games and payment customization packages that you can get totally free while the offer is still valid. The list is extensive and some titles that may interest you are I live, Fall of Reich or Tap Tap Fist VIP,

Applications

ProCam 7 6.99 euros free

Text Analyzer Pro 1.29 euros free

QR and barcode scanner PRO 1.89 euros free

Audible Broadcast text to sound walkie-talkie 3.39 euros free

CPU Cooler Pro – Phone Cooler Pro for Android 4.99 euros free

HQ Oscilloscope & Spectrum 3.39 euros free

Quotes from life- positive phrases 1.79 euros free

Pay Save expense log 3.39 euros free

QR Barcode Scanner Pro 4.99 euros free

All in one App – Movies, Shopping, Ticket Booking 0.69 euros free

OnSite Checklist – Quality & Safety Inspector 1.59 euros free

Sendmate (Transfer files using WiFi) 1.09 euros free

Text in the photo 2.19 euros free

Turbo scanner 2.69 euros free

Ultra Scanner 9.49 euros free

Unique Scanner 2.99 euros free

Universal Translator Pro 2.49 euros free

Automatic rotation control Pro € 0.99 free

Funbook Messenger – Text & Video Chat For Free 1.09 euros free

Game Accelerator Play games without lag 0.59 euros free

Games

Angel Fish: VIP 0.89 euros free

Deep 6 – Awakening 1.09 euros free

Devil Twins: VIP 0.89 euros free

Dungeon999 0.89 euros free

Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium 0.59 euros free

Little Stars 2.0 – Space Strategy Game 1.99 euros free

MechCorp 5.49 euros free

Spec Defense 2.59 euros free

Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Defense 0.79 euros free

Cube Breaker 3D – Cool break & smashing game 0.89 euros free

Icing Master 3D – Fun casual cake making game 0.89 euros free

Fall Of Reich – WW2 Defense Tower 0.79 euros free

Stone of souls 0.59 euros free

Bricks Crash 0.59 euros free

Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP 0.89 euros free

Demon Warrior Premium – Stickman Shadow Action RPG 0.89 euros free

Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes – Tactical TD Game 0.89 euros free

i Live – Gold Edition 1.99 euros free

Legend of the Moon 1.00 euros free

Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight – Action RPG 0.89 euros free

Cannon Master VIP 0.89 euros free

God of Attack VIP € 0.99 free

Mystic Guardian VIP: Old School Action RPG 3.69 euros free

Tap Tap Fist VIP 2.79 euros free

Quiz Knowledge 2019 – English 2.39 euros free

The Hearts PRO 1.89 euros free

$ S.E.B. > 1.19 euros free

cress pro 0.59 euros free

Hunter Rush – Premium € 0.99 free +

Tower of Infinity VIP 0.89 euros free

Leprica PRO Castles Races: Humans, Ancients, Nagas 2.39 euros free

Personalization

Anoo Icon (Beta) 0.59 euros free

Anoobul Icon (Beta) 0.59 euros free

Basicone 1.49 euros free

Diamond – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

Pine Icon 2.19 euros free

Planets Live Wallpaper Plus € 0.99 free

Six – Icon Pack 0.69 euros free

Black Army Emerald – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard € 0.99 free

Daily Wallpapers Pro – Auto Change Wallpapers 0.79 euros free

Hexanet White – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

80 discounted Android applications

We continue our selection with applications, games and payment customization packages whose price is temporarily reduced. You will find several names known as Her Story, Kaori After Story, Neverwinter Nights or Construction Simulator.

Applications

Bluetooth Commander Pro 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

Bluetooth Splitter Pro 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

Remote Dog Clicker Pro 1.39 euros 0.69 euros

Flight Logbook 15.99 euros 9.99 euros

Learn French from scratch full 3.79 euros 1.79 euros

Learn German from scratch full 3.79 euros 1.79 euros

PDF Converter Pro 1.29 euros 0.59 euros

Address Widget – Live Address Widget 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

Childhood illnesses 3.29 euros € 0.99

Read music for Battery PRO 2.59 euros 1.09 euros

Food Additives 3.29 euros € 0.99

PRO Hearing Training 2.59 euros 1.09 euros

Play Electric Bass PRO 2.59 euros 1.09 euros

Learn to play Drums PRO 2.59 euros 1.09 euros

National Anthems PRO 1.99 euros 1.29 euros

Car Costs – Car Expenses Manager Pro 6.99 euros 1.99 euros

Lucidity Level: Lucid Dreaming Tool / Dream Journal 2.09 euros 0.69 euros

MC50 Programmable Calculator 2.09 euros 1.29 euros

PDF Editor & Creator, Tool, Merge, Watermark 1.59 euros 0.59 euros

ProCam X (HD Camera Pro) 5.29 euros 2.69 euros

Skip Ads Pro 2.09 euros 1.19 euros

All language translator pro 2.59 euros 1.79 euros

Coordinate Master 3.79 euros 2.19 euros

Speak to Santa ™ – Simulated Video Calls with Santa 8.49 euros 4.29 euros

Vibro Profile Scheduler 1.69 euros 0.79 euros

Day by day (organizer) 4.79 euros 2.69 euros

HobDrive OBD2 ELM327, car diagnostics, trip comp 8.99 euros 5.49 euros

Knot FULL video guide 2.99 euros 1.09 euros

2019 Ringtones Pro 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

Camera and microphone blocker 3.79 euros 2.19 euros

Games

Learn Japanese – Read and write 4.79 euros 2.79 euros

Her story 5.49 euros 2.19 euros

My English Grammar Test PRO 1.89 euros € 0.99

Perplexed – Math Puzzle Game 2.69 euros 1.29 euros

Plurals and Singulars Test & Practice PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

Spelling Right PRO 1.89 euros € 0.99

Braveland 2.59 euros 0.59 euros

Braveland pirate 4.79 euros 0.59 euros

Braveland Wizard 3.09 euros 0.59 euros

Synonyms PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

Xenomorph Genocide Alien Invasion Kill All Humans 3.79 euros 0.79 euros

Dangerzone – 3D Space Shooter (No Ads) 0.89 euros 0.59 euros

Hovercraft Shifter Endless Racer 3.49 euros 1.09 euros

River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure 5.49 euros 3.29 euros

Word Tower PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k) 2.69 euros 1.69 euros

Merchants of Kaidan 2.59 euros 1.09 euros

Millie 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

Qbik 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

Teddy Floppy Ear: The Race 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

ACE Academy 9.99 euros 1.99 euros

Blox 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

Christmas Games PRO – 5 in 1 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

Colonies PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

Crystalline 9.99 euros 1.99 euros

Kaori After Story 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

M.A.C.E. Space shooter 2.19 euros 0.59 euros

Math Connect PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 5.49 euros

Over The Bridge PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

Spencer 4.19 euros 1.79 euros

Tap Blox Full 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

Tower UP DX 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

Unbroken Soul 1.99 euros 1.29 euros

Word Mania PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

ZombieVital DG 13.99 euros 8.49 euros

PixelTerra 2.09 euros € 0.99

Bleentoro Pro 1.89 euros 1.09 euros

Construction Simulator 3 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

Mahjong Solitaire Blast 5.99 euros 1.99 euros

Pyramid Solitaire Asia 5.99 euros 1.99 euros

Personalization

Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper 3.99 euros € 0.99

Cygnus Substratum for Samsung 2.09 euros € 0.99

nano – Substratum Theme 2.09 euros € 0.99

Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

O Pro Icon Pack 1.59 euros 1.09 euros

Hera Dark Icon Pack – Circle Shaped Dark Icons 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

