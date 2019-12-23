Technology

free applications and games with great discounts for a short time

December 23, 2019
Esther
Christmas is just around the corner, but your gift is now ready on Google Play in the form of special offers and discounts on applications, games and customization packages of Android. You know, these Google Play offers expire within a few hours, so if you see something interesting, don't think about it much.

63 free Android applications

How could it be otherwise, we started our list with those applications, games and payment customization packages that you can get totally free while the offer is still valid. The list is extensive and some titles that may interest you are I live, Fall of Reich or Tap Tap Fist VIP,

Applications

  • ProCam 7 6.99 euros free

  • Text Analyzer Pro 1.29 euros free

  • QR and barcode scanner PRO 1.89 euros free

  • Audible Broadcast text to sound walkie-talkie 3.39 euros free

  • CPU Cooler Pro – Phone Cooler Pro for Android 4.99 euros free

  • HQ Oscilloscope & Spectrum 3.39 euros free

  • Quotes from life- positive phrases 1.79 euros free

  • Pay Save expense log 3.39 euros free

  • QR Barcode Scanner Pro 4.99 euros free

  • All in one App – Movies, Shopping, Ticket Booking 0.69 euros free

  • OnSite Checklist – Quality & Safety Inspector 1.59 euros free

  • Sendmate (Transfer files using WiFi) 1.09 euros free

  • Text in the photo 2.19 euros free

  • Turbo scanner 2.69 euros free

  • Ultra Scanner 9.49 euros free

  • Unique Scanner 2.99 euros free

  • Universal Translator Pro 2.49 euros free

  • Automatic rotation control Pro € 0.99 free

  • Funbook Messenger – Text & Video Chat For Free 1.09 euros free

  • Game Accelerator Play games without lag 0.59 euros free

Games

  • Angel Fish: VIP 0.89 euros free

  • Deep 6 – Awakening 1.09 euros free

  • Devil Twins: VIP 0.89 euros free

  • Dungeon999 0.89 euros free

  • Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium 0.59 euros free

  • Little Stars 2.0 – Space Strategy Game 1.99 euros free

  • MechCorp 5.49 euros free

  • Spec Defense 2.59 euros free

  • Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Defense 0.79 euros free

  • Cube Breaker 3D – Cool break & smashing game 0.89 euros free

  • Icing Master 3D – Fun casual cake making game 0.89 euros free

  • Fall Of Reich – WW2 Defense Tower 0.79 euros free

  • Stone of souls 0.59 euros free

  • Bricks Crash 0.59 euros free

  • Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP 0.89 euros free

  • Demon Warrior Premium – Stickman Shadow Action RPG 0.89 euros free

  • Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes – Tactical TD Game 0.89 euros free

  • i Live – Gold Edition 1.99 euros free

  • Legend of the Moon 1.00 euros free

  • Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight – Action RPG 0.89 euros free

  • Cannon Master VIP 0.89 euros free

  • God of Attack VIP € 0.99 free

  • Mystic Guardian VIP: Old School Action RPG 3.69 euros free

  • Tap Tap Fist VIP 2.79 euros free

  • Quiz Knowledge 2019 – English 2.39 euros free

  • The Hearts PRO 1.89 euros free

  • $ S.E.B. > 1.19 euros free

  • cress pro 0.59 euros free

  • Hunter Rush – Premium € 0.99 free +

  • Tower of Infinity VIP 0.89 euros free

  • Leprica PRO Castles Races: Humans, Ancients, Nagas 2.39 euros free

Personalization

  • Anoo Icon (Beta) 0.59 euros free

  • Anoobul Icon (Beta) 0.59 euros free

  • Basicone 1.49 euros free

  • Diamond – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

  • Pine Icon 2.19 euros free

  • Planets Live Wallpaper Plus € 0.99 free

  • Six – Icon Pack 0.69 euros free

  • Black Army Emerald – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard € 0.99 free

  • Daily Wallpapers Pro – Auto Change Wallpapers 0.79 euros free

  • Hexanet White – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

80 discounted Android applications

We continue our selection with applications, games and payment customization packages whose price is temporarily reduced. You will find several names known as Her Story, Kaori After Story, Neverwinter Nights or Construction Simulator.

Applications

  • Bluetooth Commander Pro 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

  • Bluetooth Splitter Pro 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

  • Remote Dog Clicker Pro 1.39 euros 0.69 euros

  • Flight Logbook 15.99 euros 9.99 euros

  • Learn French from scratch full 3.79 euros 1.79 euros

  • Learn German from scratch full 3.79 euros 1.79 euros

  • PDF Converter Pro 1.29 euros 0.59 euros

  • Address Widget – Live Address Widget 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Childhood illnesses 3.29 euros € 0.99

  • Read music for Battery PRO 2.59 euros 1.09 euros

  • Food Additives 3.29 euros € 0.99

  • PRO Hearing Training 2.59 euros 1.09 euros

  • Play Electric Bass PRO 2.59 euros 1.09 euros

  • Learn to play Drums PRO 2.59 euros 1.09 euros

  • National Anthems PRO 1.99 euros 1.29 euros

  • Car Costs – Car Expenses Manager Pro 6.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Lucidity Level: Lucid Dreaming Tool / Dream Journal 2.09 euros 0.69 euros

  • MC50 Programmable Calculator 2.09 euros 1.29 euros

  • PDF Editor & Creator, Tool, Merge, Watermark 1.59 euros 0.59 euros

  • ProCam X (HD Camera Pro) 5.29 euros 2.69 euros

  • Skip Ads Pro 2.09 euros 1.19 euros

  • All language translator pro 2.59 euros 1.79 euros

  • Coordinate Master 3.79 euros 2.19 euros

  • Speak to Santa ™ – Simulated Video Calls with Santa 8.49 euros 4.29 euros

  • Vibro Profile Scheduler 1.69 euros 0.79 euros

  • Day by day (organizer) 4.79 euros 2.69 euros

  • HobDrive OBD2 ELM327, car diagnostics, trip comp 8.99 euros 5.49 euros

  • Knot FULL video guide 2.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • 2019 Ringtones Pro 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

  • Camera and microphone blocker 3.79 euros 2.19 euros

Games

  • Learn Japanese – Read and write 4.79 euros 2.79 euros

  • Her story 5.49 euros 2.19 euros

  • My English Grammar Test PRO 1.89 euros € 0.99

  • Perplexed – Math Puzzle Game 2.69 euros 1.29 euros

  • Plurals and Singulars Test & Practice PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

  • Spelling Right PRO 1.89 euros € 0.99

  • Braveland 2.59 euros 0.59 euros

  • Braveland pirate 4.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • Braveland Wizard 3.09 euros 0.59 euros

  • Synonyms PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

  • Xenomorph Genocide Alien Invasion Kill All Humans 3.79 euros 0.79 euros


  • Dangerzone – 3D Space Shooter (No Ads) 0.89 euros 0.59 euros

  • Hovercraft Shifter Endless Racer 3.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure 5.49 euros 3.29 euros

  • Word Tower PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

  • Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k) 2.69 euros 1.69 euros

  • Merchants of Kaidan 2.59 euros 1.09 euros

  • Millie 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Qbik 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

  • Teddy Floppy Ear: The Race 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • ACE Academy 9.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Blox 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • Christmas Games PRO – 5 in 1 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

  • Colonies PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

  • Crystalline 9.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Kaori After Story 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

  • M.A.C.E. Space shooter 2.19 euros 0.59 euros

  • Math Connect PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 5.49 euros

  • Over The Bridge PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

  • Spencer 4.19 euros 1.79 euros

  • Tap Blox Full 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • Tower UP DX 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • Unbroken Soul 1.99 euros 1.29 euros

  • Word Mania PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

  • ZombieVital DG 13.99 euros 8.49 euros

  • PixelTerra 2.09 euros € 0.99

  • Bleentoro Pro 1.89 euros 1.09 euros

  • Construction Simulator 3 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

  • Mahjong Solitaire Blast 5.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Pyramid Solitaire Asia 5.99 euros 1.99 euros

Personalization

  • Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper 3.99 euros € 0.99

  • Cygnus Substratum for Samsung 2.09 euros € 0.99

  • nano – Substratum Theme 2.09 euros € 0.99

  • Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

  • O Pro Icon Pack 1.59 euros 1.09 euros

  • Hera Dark Icon Pack – Circle Shaped Dark Icons 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our partners at Applesfera and Xataka Mobile. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Hunting Gangas today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

