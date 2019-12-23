free applications and games with great discounts for a short time

Christmas is just around the corner, but your gift is now ready on Google Play in the form of special offers and discounts on applications, games and customization packages of Android. You know, these Google Play offers expire within a few hours, so if you see something interesting, don't think about it much.
63 free Android applications
How could it be otherwise, we started our list with those applications, games and payment customization packages that you can get totally free while the offer is still valid. The list is extensive and some titles that may interest you are I live, Fall of Reich or Tap Tap Fist VIP,
Applications
ProCam 7
6.99 eurosfree
Text Analyzer Pro
1.29 eurosfree
QR and barcode scanner PRO
1.89 eurosfree
Audible Broadcast text to sound walkie-talkie
3.39 eurosfree
CPU Cooler Pro – Phone Cooler Pro for Android
4.99 eurosfree
HQ Oscilloscope & Spectrum
3.39 eurosfree
Quotes from life- positive phrases
1.79 eurosfree
Pay Save expense log
3.39 eurosfree
QR Barcode Scanner Pro
4.99 eurosfree
All in one App – Movies, Shopping, Ticket Booking
0.69 eurosfree
OnSite Checklist – Quality & Safety Inspector
1.59 eurosfree
Sendmate (Transfer files using WiFi)
1.09 eurosfree
Text in the photo
2.19 eurosfree
Turbo scanner
2.69 eurosfree
Ultra Scanner
9.49 eurosfree
Unique Scanner
2.99 eurosfree
Universal Translator Pro
2.49 eurosfree
Automatic rotation control Pro
€ 0.99free
Funbook Messenger – Text & Video Chat For Free
1.09 eurosfree
Game Accelerator Play games without lag
0.59 eurosfree
Games
Angel Fish: VIP
0.89 eurosfree
Deep 6 – Awakening
1.09 eurosfree
Devil Twins: VIP
0.89 eurosfree
Dungeon999
0.89 eurosfree
Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium
0.59 eurosfree
Little Stars 2.0 – Space Strategy Game
1.99 eurosfree
Spec Defense
2.59 eurosfree
Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Defense
0.79 eurosfree
Cube Breaker 3D – Cool break & smashing game
0.89 eurosfree
Icing Master 3D – Fun casual cake making game
0.89 eurosfree
Fall Of Reich – WW2 Defense Tower
0.79 eurosfree
Stone of souls
0.59 eurosfree
Bricks Crash
0.59 eurosfree
Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP
0.89 eurosfree
Demon Warrior Premium – Stickman Shadow Action RPG
0.89 eurosfree
Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes – Tactical TD Game
0.89 eurosfree
i Live – Gold Edition
1.99 eurosfree
Legend of the Moon
1.00 eurosfree
Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight – Action RPG
0.89 eurosfree
Cannon Master VIP
0.89 eurosfree
God of Attack VIP
€ 0.99free
Mystic Guardian VIP: Old School Action RPG
3.69 eurosfree
Tap Tap Fist VIP
2.79 eurosfree
Quiz Knowledge 2019 – English
2.39 eurosfree
The Hearts PRO
1.89 eurosfree
$ S.E.B. >
1.19 eurosfree
cress pro
0.59 eurosfree
Hunter Rush – Premium
€ 0.99free +
Tower of Infinity VIP
0.89 eurosfree
Leprica PRO Castles Races: Humans, Ancients, Nagas
2.39 eurosfree
Personalization
Anoo Icon (Beta)
0.59 eurosfree
Anoobul Icon (Beta)
0.59 eurosfree
Basicone
1.49 eurosfree
Diamond – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
Pine Icon
2.19 eurosfree
Planets Live Wallpaper Plus
€ 0.99free
Six – Icon Pack
0.69 eurosfree
Black Army Emerald – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard
€ 0.99free
Daily Wallpapers Pro – Auto Change Wallpapers
0.79 eurosfree
Hexanet White – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
80 discounted Android applications
We continue our selection with applications, games and payment customization packages whose price is temporarily reduced. You will find several names known as Her Story, Kaori After Story, Neverwinter Nights or Construction Simulator.
Applications
Bluetooth Commander Pro
1.59 euros0.89 euros
Bluetooth Splitter Pro
1.59 euros0.89 euros
Remote Dog Clicker Pro
1.39 euros0.69 euros
Flight Logbook
15.99 euros9.99 euros
Learn French from scratch full
3.79 euros1.79 euros
Learn German from scratch full
3.79 euros1.79 euros
PDF Converter Pro
1.29 euros0.59 euros
Address Widget – Live Address Widget
5.49 euros1.09 euros
Childhood illnesses
3.29 euros€ 0.99
Read music for Battery PRO
2.59 euros1.09 euros
Food Additives
3.29 euros€ 0.99
PRO Hearing Training
2.59 euros1.09 euros
Play Electric Bass PRO
2.59 euros1.09 euros
Learn to play Drums PRO
2.59 euros1.09 euros
National Anthems PRO
1.99 euros1.29 euros
Car Costs – Car Expenses Manager Pro
6.99 euros1.99 euros
Lucidity Level: Lucid Dreaming Tool / Dream Journal
2.09 euros0.69 euros
MC50 Programmable Calculator
2.09 euros1.29 euros
PDF Editor & Creator, Tool, Merge, Watermark
1.59 euros0.59 euros
ProCam X (HD Camera Pro)
5.29 euros2.69 euros
Skip Ads Pro
2.09 euros1.19 euros
All language translator pro
2.59 euros1.79 euros
Coordinate Master
3.79 euros2.19 euros
Speak to Santa ™ – Simulated Video Calls with Santa
8.49 euros4.29 euros
Vibro Profile Scheduler
1.69 euros0.79 euros
Day by day (organizer)
4.79 euros2.69 euros
HobDrive OBD2 ELM327, car diagnostics, trip comp
8.99 euros5.49 euros
Knot FULL video guide
2.99 euros1.09 euros
2019 Ringtones Pro
1.39 euros0.59 euros
Camera and microphone blocker
3.79 euros2.19 euros
Games
Learn Japanese – Read and write
4.79 euros2.79 euros
Her story
5.49 euros2.19 euros
My English Grammar Test PRO
1.89 euros€ 0.99
Perplexed – Math Puzzle Game
2.69 euros1.29 euros
Plurals and Singulars Test & Practice PRO
1.89 euros0.89 euros
Spelling Right PRO
1.89 euros€ 0.99
Braveland
2.59 euros0.59 euros
Braveland pirate
4.79 euros0.59 euros
Braveland Wizard
3.09 euros0.59 euros
Synonyms PRO
1.89 euros0.89 euros
Xenomorph Genocide Alien Invasion Kill All Humans
3.79 euros0.79 euros
Dangerzone – 3D Space Shooter (No Ads)
0.89 euros0.59 euros
Hovercraft Shifter Endless Racer
3.49 euros1.09 euros
River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure
5.49 euros3.29 euros
Word Tower PRO
1.89 euros0.89 euros
Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k)
2.69 euros1.69 euros
Merchants of Kaidan
2.59 euros1.09 euros
Millie
2.49 euros1.09 euros
Qbik
1.99 euros0.89 euros
Teddy Floppy Ear: The Race
2.49 euros1.09 euros
ACE Academy
9.99 euros1.99 euros
Blox
1.79 euros0.59 euros
Christmas Games PRO – 5 in 1
1.89 euros0.89 euros
Colonies PRO
1.89 euros0.89 euros
Crystalline
9.99 euros1.99 euros
Kaori After Story
5.49 euros1.09 euros
Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG
2.19 euros1.09 euros
M.A.C.E. Space shooter
2.19 euros0.59 euros
Math Connect PRO
1.89 euros0.89 euros
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
10.99 euros5.49 euros
Over The Bridge PRO
1.89 euros0.89 euros
Spencer
4.19 euros1.79 euros
Tap Blox Full
1.79 euros0.59 euros
Tower UP DX
1.79 euros0.59 euros
Unbroken Soul
1.99 euros1.29 euros
Word Mania PRO
1.89 euros0.89 euros
ZombieVital DG
13.99 euros8.49 euros
PixelTerra
2.09 euros€ 0.99
Bleentoro Pro
1.89 euros1.09 euros
Construction Simulator 3
4.99 euros2.49 euros
Mahjong Solitaire Blast
5.99 euros1.99 euros
Pyramid Solitaire Asia
5.99 euros1.99 euros
Personalization
Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper
3.99 euros€ 0.99
Cygnus Substratum for Samsung
2.09 euros€ 0.99
nano – Substratum Theme
2.09 euros€ 0.99
Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI
1.49 euros0.59 euros
O Pro Icon Pack
1.59 euros1.09 euros
Hera Dark Icon Pack – Circle Shaped Dark Icons
1.69 euros1.09 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our partners at Applesfera and Xataka Mobile. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Hunting Gangas today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!
