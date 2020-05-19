free applications and games and with great discounts for a short time

One more week we are here with our compilation of free and discounted Android apps and games, and we find some titles to seriously consider as the Baldur’s Gate, whose price falls more than half, or as the medical apps or the large number of icon packs to personalize our phone. Hurry they fly.
98 free Android apps
We start with completely free titles, although, of course, temporarily. Here we find some quite interesting audio and photography apps and in the games section, we come across Hitman Sniper, Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman, or the famous 2048.
Applications
- Spelling Right PRO 1.89 euros free
- Coloring book + 6.99 euros free
- PPSSXX – PS1 Emulator for Android 1.69 euros free
- Fast Burst Camera 4.05 euros free
- Pro Business Calculator 0.59 euros free
- Maki: Facebook and Messenger in one application 1.79 euros free
- Michael’s 5-minute English 1.89 euros free
- SnipBack – Smart PRO HD Voice Recorder 1.99 euros free
- Train Away 7.49 euros free
- Learn Spanish Phrase Master 9.99 euros free
- Contacts Widget – Quick Dial Widget – Speed Dial 0.79 euros free
- Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control 0.79 euros free
- OPSTOP Headache 0.99 euros free
- Widgets – CPU | RAM | Battery 4.09 euros free
- audioPro ™ Music Player 4.09 euros free
- PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶0̶9̶ 4.09 euros free
- PowerAudio Plus Music Player 4.09 euros free
- CPU Identifier Pro 4.09 euros free
Games
- (VIP) Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest 0.99 euros free
- BUMGINEER Clicker RPG 0.59 euros free
- Devil Twins: VIP 0.89 euros free
- The Weapon King VIP – Making Legendary Swords 1.09 euros free
- Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots 3.49 euros free
- LASERBREAK 2 1.99 euros free
- Hitman sniper 0.99 euros free
- 4Goats Forever 1.00 euros free
- Word Tower PRO 1.89 euros free
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) 0.99 euros free
- Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG 1.29 euros free
- The hunt for the lost ship 3.19 euros free
- Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic – RPG Adventure 2.09 euros free
- Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell 1.29 euros free
- Lootbox RPG 1.09 euros free
- MARK’S LIFE 0.59 euros free
- 2048 – Puzzle Game 2.19 euros free
- One-Line VIP: a touch of puzzle drawing 1.89 euros free
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium 0.59 euros free
- Christmas Games PRO – 5 in 1 1.99 euros free
- Word Swing PRO 1.99 euros free
- Epic Animal – Move to Box Puzzle 0.99 euros free
- LASERBREAK 0.99 euros free
- Ball Collect 3D – Best casual endless game 1.39 euros free
- Race 3D – Cool Relaxing endless running game 1.39 euros free
- Memory Game – Official 0.99 euros free
- Bumpus Hopeless Chase 0.59 euros free
- The House: Action-horror 0.59 euros free
- Drop Boxes – Tower block 0.59 euros free
- Hills Legend: Action-horror 0.59 euros free
- Stone Of Souls HD 0.59 euros free
- New math puzzles for geniuses 2020 0.89 euros free
- Heroes Infinity Premium 0.59 euros free
- Raising VIP zombies (Grow Zombie) 0.89 euros free
- Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead 0.59 euros free
- Xbar10n: Card Game – New 2020 1.79 euros free
- DungeonCorp. Q> An Auto Get Game! 1.89 euros free
- Fit Toon – Series 2 0.89 euros free
- (VIP) Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure 0.99 euros free
- Haunted Hotel: Phoenix (Full) 3,29 euros free
- Amazing Taxi Sim 2020 Pro 0.99 euros free
- Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game 1.39 euros free
Personalization
- 3D Waterfall Pro lwp 1.19 euros free
- Aura – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
- Rugs Premium – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
- Mellow Dark – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
- Krix Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
- Yomiuri – Premium Icon Pack (New) 1.59 euros free
- iOS Icon Pack: iPhone Icons & Wallpapers (No Ads) 0.59 euros free
- Graby Spin – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
- V60 Thinq Dark – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
- MiUi 12 White – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
- V60 Thinq Black – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
- V60 Thinq White – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
- MiUi 12 Dark – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
- MiUi 12 Black – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
- Impossible Reality 3D Pro lwp 1.19 euros free
- Mingo Premium – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
- Diono – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
- Flax – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
- Soon UI – Squircle Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
- Redox – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
- Gento – Q Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
- Aurora Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
- Graby – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
- Crumple – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
- Enter – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
- Doodle Pixel – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
- Black Army Diamond – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 0.99 euros free
- Fire – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
- Bottom – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
81 discounted Android apps
We continue with discounted apps, games, and icon packs. This is where we run into the great Baldur’s Gate, which debuted on mobile phones long ago and whose price falls from the original € 10.99 to just € 4.99. A gem that must be had on all platforms, and this is a fantastic opportunity to add it to your Google Play library.
Applications
- STC – Shotgun Ballistics 5.99 euros 2.39 euros
- MetaTags Analyzer 1.89 euros 0.99 euros
- Bible: RVA SSE RVP RV Católico: Free Ads 4.29 euros 2.09 euros
- Bible gallery: free ads 3.19 euros 1.59 euros
- King James Bible 3.19 euros 1.59 euros
- Trip to the zoo for kids Pro 1.59 euros 0.79 euros
- Learn English – English Listening Master Pro 11.99 euros 5.99 euros
- Flight Logbook 11.99 euros 4.99 euros
- Accents: proofs with sound design 2.59 euros 0.59 euros
- almost – TI Calc Emulator 5.49 euros 3,29 euros
- Biorhythms next-generation 1.69 euros 0.89 euros
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) 3.89 euros 1.49 euros
- Diseases 3,29 euros 0.89 euros
- Chess Trainer Free – Repertoire Builder 6.99 euros 3.39 euros
- GeoExpert – Geography of Spain 4.99 euros 2.39 euros
- ColorMeter camera color picker 3,29 euros 1.09 euros
- Complete Guide For Learn Web Development Offline 2.50 euros 1.29 euros
- Calculator Applock & Media Vault 7.49 euros 0.59 euros
- Speaking clock DVBeep Pro 1.89 euros 1.09 euros
- ICD-10 Diagnoseschlüssel 3,29 euros 0.79 euros
- Vitamins and minerals 3,29 euros 1.09 euros
- Medical dictionary 3,29 euros 1.09 euros
- List of diseases 3,29 euros 1.09 euros
- Drugs Dictionary 3,29 euros 1.09 euros
- 3D Earth – Atlas of the World 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
- PRO geometry 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
- QuickEdit Pro text editor 3.39 euros 2.19 euros
- EX Photo Gallery Pro – 90% launch Discount 7.99 euros 0.69 euros
- Pulsar + Music Player 3.39 euros 2.19 euros
- Meteogram Pro Weather Widget 16.99 euros 8.49 euros
- Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
- Offline dictionaries pro 2.39 euros 1.19 euros
- Company and warehouse management 3.99 euros 1.79 euros
Games
- Wolf and Eggs game for watches 1.79 euros 0.69 euros
- Chess Repertoire Trainer Pro – Build & Learn 6.49 euros 3.19 euros
- The Last Roman Village 2.19 euros 1.09 euros
- White girl 3,29 euros 0.99 euros
- Sudoku PRO 1.99 euros 0.79 euros
- PRO Word Games – 90 in 1 2.69 euros 1.19 euros
- Guns’n’Glory WW2 Premium 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
- Seven Mysteries 3.09 euros 1.39 euros
- Farm Invasion USA – Premium 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
- Unbroken soul 2.99 euros 1.59 euros
- R.B.I. Baseball 20 6.49 euros 3.99 euros
- Crystal wars 1.39 euros 0.59 euros
- SiNKR 2.09 euros 1.09 euros
- Word Gram PRO 2.19 euros 0.89 euros
- Guppy 2.99 euros 1.19 euros
- Words Everywhere PRO 2.19 euros 1.09 euros
- Words & Cards PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros
- Mathematica – Brain Game, Puzzles, Math Game 3.69 euros 1.99 euros
- Slaughter 2: Assault in Prison 2.29 euros 0.59 euros
- 911 Operator 6.99 euros 1.29 euros
- Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
- Age of Civilizations II Europe 4.49 euros 1.99 euros
- Muscle Princess 1.89 euros 0.89 euros
- Planet Genesis 2 – solar systems simulator 3.99 euros 1.79 euros
- Mars Power 2.09 euros 1.19 euros
- Aquarium Tycoon 2.39 euros 0.89 euros
- Gordon Stream 1.99 euros 0.59 euros
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel 4.73 euros 2.19 euros
- DISTRAINT 2 7.49 euros 2.99 euros
- Roads of Time 2.09 euros 0.99 euros
- Baldur’s Gate II 10.99 euros 4.99 euros
- Heroes of Loot 2.39 euros 0.69 euros
Personalization
- Sam Spring Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros
- Caelus White Icon Pack – White Linear Icons 1.29 euros 0.89 euros
- Caelus Black Icon Pack – Black Linear Icons 1.29 euros 0.89 euros
- Caelus Icon Pack – Colorful Linear Icons 1.29 euros 0.89 euros
- Mino Icon Pack 1.59 euros 1.09 euros
- Fairy Colors Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.79 euros
- Spatter Weather’s Components Kustom 3.69 euros 1.89 euros
- Zeal Orange Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros
- Lap Orange Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.79 euros
- Stacks Chromatic Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros
- Lumber Stock Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.79 euros
- Clear Teal Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.79 euros
- Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI 1.49 euros 0.59 euros
- Spatter Yellow Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros
- Majestic Weather’s Components Kustom 3.69 euros 0.79 euros
