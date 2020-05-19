free applications and games and with great discounts for a short time

Share it:

One more week we are here with our compilation of free and discounted Android apps and games, and we find some titles to seriously consider as the Baldur’s Gate, whose price falls more than half, or as the medical apps or the large number of icon packs to personalize our phone. Hurry they fly.

98 free Android apps

We start with completely free titles, although, of course, temporarily. Here we find some quite interesting audio and photography apps and in the games section, we come across Hitman Sniper, Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman, or the famous 2048.

Applications

Spelling Right PRO 1.89 euros free

Coloring book + 6.99 euros free

PPSSXX – PS1 Emulator for Android 1.69 euros free

Fast Burst Camera 4.05 euros free

Pro Business Calculator 0.59 euros free

Maki: Facebook and Messenger in one application 1.79 euros free

Michael’s 5-minute English 1.89 euros free

SnipBack – Smart PRO HD Voice Recorder 1.99 euros free

Train Away 7.49 euros free

Learn Spanish Phrase Master 9.99 euros free

Contacts Widget – Quick Dial Widget – Speed ​​Dial 0.79 euros free

Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control 0.79 euros free

OPSTOP Headache 0.99 euros free

Widgets – CPU | RAM | Battery 4.09 euros free

audioPro ™ Music Player 4.09 euros free

PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶0̶9̶ 4.09 euros free

PowerAudio Plus Music Player 4.09 euros free

CPU Identifier Pro 4.09 euros free

Games

(VIP) Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest 0.99 euros free

BUMGINEER Clicker RPG 0.59 euros free

Devil Twins: VIP 0.89 euros free

The Weapon King VIP – Making Legendary Swords 1.09 euros free

Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots 3.49 euros free

LASERBREAK 2 1.99 euros free

Hitman sniper 0.99 euros free

4Goats Forever 1.00 euros free

Word Tower PRO 1.89 euros free

Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) 0.99 euros free

Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG 1.29 euros free

The hunt for the lost ship 3.19 euros free

Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic – RPG Adventure 2.09 euros free

Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell 1.29 euros free

Lootbox RPG 1.09 euros free

MARK’S LIFE 0.59 euros free

2048 – Puzzle Game 2.19 euros free

One-Line VIP: a touch of puzzle drawing 1.89 euros free

Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium 0.59 euros free

Christmas Games PRO – 5 in 1 1.99 euros free

Word Swing PRO 1.99 euros free

Epic Animal – Move to Box Puzzle 0.99 euros free

LASERBREAK 0.99 euros free

Ball Collect 3D – Best casual endless game 1.39 euros free

Race 3D – Cool Relaxing endless running game 1.39 euros free

Memory Game – Official 0.99 euros free

Bumpus Hopeless Chase 0.59 euros free

The House: Action-horror 0.59 euros free

Drop Boxes – Tower block 0.59 euros free

Hills Legend: Action-horror 0.59 euros free

Stone Of Souls HD 0.59 euros free

New math puzzles for geniuses 2020 0.89 euros free

Heroes Infinity Premium 0.59 euros free

Raising VIP zombies (Grow Zombie) 0.89 euros free

Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead 0.59 euros free

Xbar10n: Card Game – New 2020 1.79 euros free

DungeonCorp. Q> An Auto Get Game! 1.89 euros free

Fit Toon – Series 2 0.89 euros free

(VIP) Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure 0.99 euros free

Haunted Hotel: Phoenix (Full) 3,29 euros free

Amazing Taxi Sim 2020 Pro 0.99 euros free

Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game 1.39 euros free

Personalization

3D Waterfall Pro lwp 1.19 euros free

Aura – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Rugs Premium – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Mellow Dark – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Krix Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Yomiuri – Premium Icon Pack (New) 1.59 euros free

iOS Icon Pack: iPhone Icons & Wallpapers (No Ads) 0.59 euros free

Graby Spin – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

V60 Thinq Dark – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free

MiUi 12 White – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free

V60 Thinq Black – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free

V60 Thinq White – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free

MiUi 12 Dark – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free

MiUi 12 Black – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free

Impossible Reality 3D Pro lwp 1.19 euros free

Mingo Premium – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Diono – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Flax – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Soon UI – Squircle Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Redox – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Gento – Q Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Aurora Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Graby – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Crumple – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Enter – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Doodle Pixel – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Black Army Diamond – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 0.99 euros free

Fire – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Bottom – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

81 discounted Android apps

We continue with discounted apps, games, and icon packs. This is where we run into the great Baldur’s Gate, which debuted on mobile phones long ago and whose price falls from the original € 10.99 to just € 4.99. A gem that must be had on all platforms, and this is a fantastic opportunity to add it to your Google Play library.

Applications

STC – Shotgun Ballistics 5.99 euros 2.39 euros

MetaTags Analyzer 1.89 euros 0.99 euros

Bible: RVA SSE RVP RV Católico: Free Ads 4.29 euros 2.09 euros

Bible gallery: free ads 3.19 euros 1.59 euros

King James Bible 3.19 euros 1.59 euros

Trip to the zoo for kids Pro 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

Learn English – English Listening Master Pro 11.99 euros 5.99 euros

Flight Logbook 11.99 euros 4.99 euros

Accents: proofs with sound design 2.59 euros 0.59 euros

almost – TI Calc Emulator 5.49 euros 3,29 euros

Biorhythms next-generation 1.69 euros 0.89 euros

Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) 3.89 euros 1.49 euros

Diseases 3,29 euros 0.89 euros

Chess Trainer Free – Repertoire Builder 6.99 euros 3.39 euros

GeoExpert – Geography of Spain 4.99 euros 2.39 euros

ColorMeter camera color picker 3,29 euros 1.09 euros

Complete Guide For Learn Web Development Offline 2.50 euros 1.29 euros

Calculator Applock & Media Vault 7.49 euros 0.59 euros

Speaking clock DVBeep Pro 1.89 euros 1.09 euros

ICD-10 Diagnoseschlüssel 3,29 euros 0.79 euros

Vitamins and minerals 3,29 euros 1.09 euros

Medical dictionary 3,29 euros 1.09 euros

List of diseases 3,29 euros 1.09 euros

Drugs Dictionary 3,29 euros 1.09 euros

3D Earth – Atlas of the World 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

PRO geometry 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

QuickEdit Pro text editor 3.39 euros 2.19 euros

EX Photo Gallery Pro – 90% launch Discount 7.99 euros 0.69 euros

Pulsar + Music Player 3.39 euros 2.19 euros

Meteogram Pro Weather Widget 16.99 euros 8.49 euros

Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Offline dictionaries pro 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

Company and warehouse management 3.99 euros 1.79 euros

Games

Wolf and Eggs game for watches 1.79 euros 0.69 euros

Chess Repertoire Trainer Pro – Build & Learn 6.49 euros 3.19 euros

The Last Roman Village 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

White girl 3,29 euros 0.99 euros

Sudoku PRO 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

PRO Word Games – 90 in 1 2.69 euros 1.19 euros

Guns’n’Glory WW2 Premium 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

Ninja Hero Cats Premium 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

Seven Mysteries 3.09 euros 1.39 euros

Farm Invasion USA – Premium 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

Unbroken soul 2.99 euros 1.59 euros

R.B.I. Baseball 20 6.49 euros 3.99 euros

Crystal wars 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

SiNKR 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

Word Gram PRO 2.19 euros 0.89 euros

Guppy 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

Words Everywhere PRO 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

Words & Cards PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

Mathematica – Brain Game, Puzzles, Math Game 3.69 euros 1.99 euros

Slaughter 2: Assault in Prison 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

911 Operator 6.99 euros 1.29 euros

Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

Age of Civilizations II Europe 4.49 euros 1.99 euros

Muscle Princess 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

Planet Genesis 2 – solar systems simulator 3.99 euros 1.79 euros

Mars Power 2.09 euros 1.19 euros

Aquarium Tycoon 2.39 euros 0.89 euros

Gordon Stream 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel 4.73 euros 2.19 euros

DISTRAINT 2 7.49 euros 2.99 euros

Roads of Time 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Baldur’s Gate II 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

Heroes of Loot 2.39 euros 0.69 euros

Personalization

Sam Spring Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

Caelus White Icon Pack – White Linear Icons 1.29 euros 0.89 euros

Caelus Black Icon Pack – Black Linear Icons 1.29 euros 0.89 euros

Caelus Icon Pack – Colorful Linear Icons 1.29 euros 0.89 euros

Mino Icon Pack 1.59 euros 1.09 euros

Fairy Colors Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

Spatter Weather’s Components Kustom 3.69 euros 1.89 euros

Zeal Orange Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

Lap Orange Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

Stacks Chromatic Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

Lumber Stock Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

Clear Teal Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

Spatter Yellow Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

Majestic Weather’s Components Kustom 3.69 euros 0.79 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

free applications and games and with great discounts for a short time was last modified: by

