free applications and games and with great discounts for a short time

In our Google Play offers, we show you the apps, games and customization packs payment that you can get for free or at a much lower price than usual. Best of all, once you add them to your account, they are yours forever. Today we have 58 applications that will be yours for free and another 104 on sale, with titles known as Monument Valley 2 or Stardew Valley.

We start as always with the paid applications and games that you can get totally free. Do not miss Monument Valley 2, as well as two games for children that may interest you: Peppa Pig: Theme Park Y Little Sea Wolf.

  • Monument Valley 2 5.49 euros free

  • Angel Fish: Super VIP 2.79 euros free

  • Devil Twins: Super VIP 2.79 euros free

  • Hero Evolution: SP 1.79 euros free

  • Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival 0.99 euros free

  • Idle Heroes of Hell – Clicker & Simulator Pro 1.09 euros free

  • Chess Art for Children – Bagatur Motor 1.39 euros free

  • Decimals 0.89 euros free

  • Math Grouping Brackets 0.89 euros free

  • I Monster: Roguelike RPG Legends, Dark Dungeon 0.59 euros free

  • Message Quest – The incredible adventures of Feste 2,09 euros free

  • Eternity Legends Premium 0.59 euros free

  • Galaxy Merge – Idle & Click Tycoon PRO 1.89 euros free

  • Farm and Click – Idle Farming Clicker PRO 1.09 euros free

  • SCV miner: idle click tycoon – PRO 1.09 euros free

  • Buff Knight Advanced – Retro RPG Runner 1.79 euros free

  • Dualshot Roguelike PRO 0.79 euros free

  • Beast Towers TD 0.99 euros free

  • Stay alive VIP 2.69 euros free

  • Slayer Bizarre Shmup (digital space shooter) 4.19 euros free

  • Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline 2,09 euros free

  • percentage math homeworks 0.89 euros free

  • Tank Army – Fast Fingers Shmup 1.99 euros free

  • Beast Towers TD 0.99 euros free

  • Cytus II 1.99 euros free

  • Fit In 3D – Best Relaxing puzzle casual game 1.39 euros free

  • Peppa: Amusement Park 3.49 euros free

  • (VIP) Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure 0.99 euros free

  • A-2481 0.59 euros free

  • Dementia: Book of the Dead 0.59 euros free

  • Descent: Death Valley 0.59 euros free

  • Little Sea Wolf 2.99 euros free

  • Raising VIP zombies (Grow Zombie) 0.89 euros free

    • We follow our compilation, now with those applications, games and paid personalization packages that you can get with great discounts. We have several names known as Stardew valley, Carcassonne, Gunslags 3, STAY or PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist, to name a few.

  • Plant Identifier 5.49 euros 2.79 euros

  • Text Voice Pro Text-to-speech and Audio PDF Reader 4.79 euros 2.19 euros

  • X Launcher Pro 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader 5.99 euros 2.99 euros

  • Hi baby 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Learn C Programming Pro 3.00 euros 1.49 euros

  • Tattoo Font Designer PRO – Tattoo Maker 4.79 euros 1.79 euros

  • AlmostTI – TI Calc Emulator 5.49 euros 3,29 euros

  • Compound Interest Table PRO 2.49 euros 1.39 euros

  • FTP Server 1.49 euros 0.79 euros

  • PRO geometry 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Learn Java Pro 3.00 euros 1.49 euros

  • Learn Kotlin Programming – PRO 3.89 euros 1.49 euros

  • Learn Python Programming PRO (No Ads) 3.00 euros 1.49 euros

  • Learn R Programming – PRO 3.89 euros 1.49 euros

  • Shopping list S 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

  • Meteogram Pro Weather Widget 16.99 euros 7.99 euros

  • Custom Formulas 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • Countdown Days Pro 5.99 euros 1.59 euros

  • HD pencil sketch 3.99 euros 2.29 euros

  • Appocrypha 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Drugs Dictionary 3,29 euros 0.89 euros

  • MetaTags Analyzer 1.89 euros 0.99 euros

  • My Device Pro – Android Device Information 3.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • EX BlackPlayer Music Player 7.99 euros 0.69 euros

  • Cut MP3 Ringtone Maker PRO 3.19 euros 1.59 euros

  • Volume Boost Music Mp3 PRO 3.19 euros 1.59 euros

  • Stardew valley 8.99 euros 5.49 euros

  • Abalone – The Official Board Game 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • BotSumo – A robot duel for 2 players 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

  • Carcassonne: The Official Game -Tiles and Tactic 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

  • Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • King and Assassins: The Board Game 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Le Havre: The River Port 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Love Letter – Strategy Card Game 3.49 euros 1.75 euros

  • Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game 3.49 euros 1.39 euros

  • Please Don't Touch Anything 3D 6.49 euros 3,29 euros

  • Please Don't Touch Anything VR 8.99 euros 4.39 euros

  • Puzlogic 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

  • Star Traders RPG Elite 3,29 euros 1.09 euros

  • Super space shooter 1.99 euros 1.29 euros

  • Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) 4.69 euros 2.35 euros

  • SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) 3.09 euros 1.49 euros

  • Terraforming Mars 8.99 euros 5.99 euros

  • Twilight Struggle 6.99 euros 3.39 euros

  • XenoShyft 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Zombicide: Strategy and shotguns 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

  • Gunslugs 3 5.99 euros 2.99 euros

  • Seduce Me 2: The Demon War 9.99 euros 5.49 euros

  • Zombie Night Terror 6.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Dungeon warfare 3.09 euros 1.49 euros

  • Dungeon Warfare 2 4.99 euros 3.19 euros

  • Premium Hangman 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • SiNKR 2,09 euros 1.09 euros

  • SiNKR 2 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

  • Search Premium Words 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Age of Civilizations Europe 1.79 euros 1.19 euros

  • Bronze Age 2,09 euros 0.89 euros

  • Baldur's Gate II 10.99 euros 5.49 euros

  • Death squared 3.99 euros 0.69 euros

  • Gordon Streaman 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Marble Age 3.99 euros 1.69 euros

  • Mystic Vale 5.99 euros 3,29 euros

  • OTTTD: Over The Top TD 6.99 euros 0.69 euros

  • PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist 5.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Predynastic Egypt 5.49 euros 2.39 euros

  • Thimbleweed Park 9.99 euros 4.99 euros

  • ACE Academy 9.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Crystalline 9.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Dead dungeon 4.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Kaori After Story 5.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Mini-Games Pro 4.29 euros 1.69 euros

  • OVIVO – Black and White Platformer Game 1.29 euros 0.79 euros

  • Roads of Time 2,09 euros 1.09 euros

  • Sally's Law 2.19 euros 0.89 euros

  • StretchBot 4.09 euros 1.89 euros

  • Mindz – Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply 4.99 euros 2.79 euros

  • Age of Civilizations America 1.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Memo Box – Criptex Memory game 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

  • Pictominoes 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

  • Strange Telephone 4.09 euros 2.49 euros

  • STAY 4.99 euros 0.69 euros

  • Sudoku TOWERS Pro (No-Ads) 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

  • The Exorcist (Story of School) 2.79 euros 1.29 euros

  • Tiny Little Kingdoms 4.09 euros 1.99 euros

  • 60 Parsecs! 3.99 euros 2.59 euros

  • Codex of Victory – science fiction strategy 10.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Mental Hospital III HD 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • Mental Hospital IV HD 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Pick and place 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

  • Pocket Rogues: Ultimate 1.89 euros 0.99 euros

  • Slaughter 2: Assault in Prison 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

  • Slaughter 3: The Rebels 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

  • Traffix 2.39 euros 0.99 euros

    • If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

    We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

