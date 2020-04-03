free applications and games and with great discounts for a short time

Share it:

In our Google Play offers, we show you the apps, games and customization packs payment that you can get for free or at a much lower price than usual. Best of all, once you add them to your account, they are yours forever. Today we have 58 applications that will be yours for free and another 104 on sale, with titles known as Monument Valley 2 or Stardew Valley.

We start as always with the paid applications and games that you can get totally free. Do not miss Monument Valley 2, as well as two games for children that may interest you: Peppa Pig: Theme Park Y Little Sea Wolf.

Monument Valley 2 5.49 euros free Angel Fish: Super VIP 2.79 euros free Devil Twins: Super VIP 2.79 euros free Hero Evolution: SP 1.79 euros free Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival 0.99 euros free Idle Heroes of Hell – Clicker & Simulator Pro 1.09 euros free Chess Art for Children – Bagatur Motor 1.39 euros free Decimals 0.89 euros free Math Grouping Brackets 0.89 euros free I Monster: Roguelike RPG Legends, Dark Dungeon 0.59 euros free Message Quest – The incredible adventures of Feste 2,09 euros free Eternity Legends Premium 0.59 euros free Galaxy Merge – Idle & Click Tycoon PRO 1.89 euros free Farm and Click – Idle Farming Clicker PRO 1.09 euros free SCV miner: idle click tycoon – PRO 1.09 euros free Buff Knight Advanced – Retro RPG Runner 1.79 euros free Dualshot Roguelike PRO 0.79 euros free Beast Towers TD 0.99 euros free Stay alive VIP 2.69 euros free Slayer Bizarre Shmup (digital space shooter) 4.19 euros free Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline 2,09 euros free percentage math homeworks 0.89 euros free Tank Army – Fast Fingers Shmup 1.99 euros free Beast Towers TD 0.99 euros free Cytus II 1.99 euros free Fit In 3D – Best Relaxing puzzle casual game 1.39 euros free Peppa: Amusement Park 3.49 euros free (VIP) Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure 0.99 euros free A-2481 0.59 euros free Dementia: Book of the Dead 0.59 euros free Descent: Death Valley 0.59 euros free Little Sea Wolf 2.99 euros free Raising VIP zombies (Grow Zombie) 0.89 euros free

We follow our compilation, now with those applications, games and paid personalization packages that you can get with great discounts. We have several names known as Stardew valley, Carcassonne, Gunslags 3, STAY or PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist, to name a few.

Plant Identifier 5.49 euros 2.79 euros Text Voice Pro Text-to-speech and Audio PDF Reader 4.79 euros 2.19 euros X Launcher Pro 1.99 euros 1.09 euros FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader 5.99 euros 2.99 euros Hi baby 1.99 euros 0.59 euros Learn C Programming Pro 3.00 euros 1.49 euros Tattoo Font Designer PRO – Tattoo Maker 4.79 euros 1.79 euros AlmostTI – TI Calc Emulator 5.49 euros 3,29 euros Compound Interest Table PRO 2.49 euros 1.39 euros FTP Server 1.49 euros 0.79 euros PRO geometry 1.99 euros 0.99 euros Learn Java Pro 3.00 euros 1.49 euros Learn Kotlin Programming – PRO 3.89 euros 1.49 euros Learn Python Programming PRO (No Ads) 3.00 euros 1.49 euros Learn R Programming – PRO 3.89 euros 1.49 euros Shopping list S 2.39 euros 1.19 euros Meteogram Pro Weather Widget 16.99 euros 7.99 euros Custom Formulas 2.19 euros 0.99 euros Countdown Days Pro 5.99 euros 1.59 euros HD pencil sketch 3.99 euros 2.29 euros Appocrypha 1.99 euros 1.19 euros Drugs Dictionary 3,29 euros 0.89 euros MetaTags Analyzer 1.89 euros 0.99 euros My Device Pro – Android Device Information 3.09 euros 0.99 euros EX BlackPlayer Music Player 7.99 euros 0.69 euros Cut MP3 Ringtone Maker PRO 3.19 euros 1.59 euros Volume Boost Music Mp3 PRO 3.19 euros 1.59 euros READ: Google Play Store adds the new account selector 'Material Theme': now with more options

Stardew valley 8.99 euros 5.49 euros Abalone – The Official Board Game 3.49 euros 0.99 euros BotSumo – A robot duel for 2 players 1.79 euros 0.89 euros Carcassonne: The Official Game -Tiles and Tactic 4.99 euros 2.49 euros Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game 3.49 euros 0.99 euros King and Assassins: The Board Game 3.49 euros 0.99 euros Le Havre: The River Port 3.49 euros 0.99 euros Love Letter – Strategy Card Game 3.49 euros 1.75 euros Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game 3.49 euros 1.39 euros Please Don't Touch Anything 3D 6.49 euros 3,29 euros Please Don't Touch Anything VR 8.99 euros 4.39 euros Puzlogic 2.29 euros 1.09 euros Star Traders RPG Elite 3,29 euros 1.09 euros Super space shooter 1.99 euros 1.29 euros Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) 4.69 euros 2.35 euros SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) 3.09 euros 1.49 euros Terraforming Mars 8.99 euros 5.99 euros Twilight Struggle 6.99 euros 3.39 euros XenoShyft 4.99 euros 1.99 euros Zombicide: Strategy and shotguns 4.99 euros 2.49 euros Gunslugs 3 5.99 euros 2.99 euros Seduce Me 2: The Demon War 9.99 euros 5.49 euros Zombie Night Terror 6.99 euros 0.59 euros Dungeon warfare 3.09 euros 1.49 euros Dungeon Warfare 2 4.99 euros 3.19 euros Premium Hangman 2.99 euros 1.19 euros SiNKR 2,09 euros 1.09 euros SiNKR 2 2.19 euros 1.09 euros Search Premium Words 2.99 euros 1.19 euros Age of Civilizations Europe 1.79 euros 1.19 euros Bronze Age 2,09 euros 0.89 euros Baldur's Gate II 10.99 euros 5.49 euros Death squared 3.99 euros 0.69 euros Gordon Streaman 1.99 euros 0.59 euros Marble Age 3.99 euros 1.69 euros Mystic Vale 5.99 euros 3,29 euros OTTTD: Over The Top TD 6.99 euros 0.69 euros PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist 5.49 euros 0.99 euros Predynastic Egypt 5.49 euros 2.39 euros

Thimbleweed Park 9.99 euros 4.99 euros ACE Academy 9.99 euros 1.99 euros Crystalline 9.99 euros 1.99 euros Dead dungeon 4.99 euros 0.59 euros Kaori After Story 5.49 euros 0.99 euros Mini-Games Pro 4.29 euros 1.69 euros OVIVO – Black and White Platformer Game 1.29 euros 0.79 euros Roads of Time 2,09 euros 1.09 euros Sally's Law 2.19 euros 0.89 euros StretchBot 4.09 euros 1.89 euros Mindz – Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply 4.99 euros 2.79 euros Age of Civilizations America 1.49 euros 0.99 euros Memo Box – Criptex Memory game 2.19 euros 1.09 euros Pictominoes 2.29 euros 1.09 euros Strange Telephone 4.09 euros 2.49 euros STAY 4.99 euros 0.69 euros Sudoku TOWERS Pro (No-Ads) 2.19 euros 1.09 euros The Exorcist (Story of School) 2.79 euros 1.29 euros Tiny Little Kingdoms 4.09 euros 1.99 euros 60 Parsecs! 3.99 euros 2.59 euros Codex of Victory – science fiction strategy 10.99 euros 1.99 euros Mental Hospital III HD 1.79 euros 0.59 euros Mental Hospital IV HD 1.99 euros 0.59 euros Pick and place 2.19 euros 1.09 euros Pocket Rogues: Ultimate 1.89 euros 0.99 euros Slaughter 2: Assault in Prison 2.29 euros 0.59 euros Slaughter 3: The Rebels 2.29 euros 0.59 euros Traffix 2.39 euros 0.99 euros

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

