free applications and games and with great discounts for a short time

In our Google Play offers, we show you the apps, games and customization packs payment that you can get for free or at a much lower price than usual. Best of all, once you add them to your account, they are yours forever. Today we have 58 applications that will be yours for free and another 104 on sale, with titles known as Monument Valley 2 or Stardew Valley.
We start as always with the paid applications and games that you can get totally free. Do not miss Monument Valley 2, as well as two games for children that may interest you: Peppa Pig: Theme Park Y Little Sea Wolf.
Monument Valley 2
5.49 euros free
Angel Fish: Super VIP
2.79 euros free
Devil Twins: Super VIP
2.79 euros free
Hero Evolution: SP
1.79 euros free
Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival
0.99 euros free
Idle Heroes of Hell – Clicker & Simulator Pro
1.09 euros free
Chess Art for Children – Bagatur Motor
1.39 euros free
Decimals
0.89 euros free
Math Grouping Brackets
0.89 euros free
I Monster: Roguelike RPG Legends, Dark Dungeon
0.59 euros free
Message Quest – The incredible adventures of Feste
2,09 euros free
Eternity Legends Premium
0.59 euros free
Galaxy Merge – Idle & Click Tycoon PRO
1.89 euros free
Farm and Click – Idle Farming Clicker PRO
1.09 euros free
SCV miner: idle click tycoon – PRO
1.09 euros free
Buff Knight Advanced – Retro RPG Runner
1.79 euros free
Dualshot Roguelike PRO
0.79 euros free
Beast Towers TD
0.99 euros free
Stay alive VIP
2.69 euros free
Slayer Bizarre Shmup (digital space shooter)
4.19 euros free
Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline
2,09 euros free
percentage math homeworks
0.89 euros free
Tank Army – Fast Fingers Shmup
1.99 euros free
Beast Towers TD
0.99 euros free
Cytus II
1.99 euros free
Fit In 3D – Best Relaxing puzzle casual game
1.39 euros free
Peppa: Amusement Park
3.49 euros free
(VIP) Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure
0.99 euros free
A-2481
0.59 euros free
Dementia: Book of the Dead
0.59 euros free
Descent: Death Valley
0.59 euros free
Little Sea Wolf
2.99 euros free
Raising VIP zombies (Grow Zombie)
0.89 euros free
We follow our compilation, now with those applications, games and paid personalization packages that you can get with great discounts. We have several names known as Stardew valley, Carcassonne, Gunslags 3, STAY or PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist, to name a few.
Plant Identifier
5.49 euros 2.79 euros
Text Voice Pro Text-to-speech and Audio PDF Reader
4.79 euros 2.19 euros
X Launcher Pro
1.99 euros 1.09 euros
FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader
5.99 euros 2.99 euros
Hi baby
1.99 euros 0.59 euros
Learn C Programming Pro
3.00 euros 1.49 euros
Tattoo Font Designer PRO – Tattoo Maker
4.79 euros 1.79 euros
AlmostTI – TI Calc Emulator
5.49 euros 3,29 euros
Compound Interest Table PRO
2.49 euros 1.39 euros
FTP Server
1.49 euros 0.79 euros
PRO geometry
1.99 euros 0.99 euros
Learn Java Pro
3.00 euros 1.49 euros
Learn Kotlin Programming – PRO
3.89 euros 1.49 euros
Learn Python Programming PRO (No Ads)
3.00 euros 1.49 euros
Learn R Programming – PRO
3.89 euros 1.49 euros
Shopping list S
2.39 euros 1.19 euros
Meteogram Pro Weather Widget
16.99 euros 7.99 euros
Custom Formulas
2.19 euros 0.99 euros
Countdown Days Pro
5.99 euros 1.59 euros
HD pencil sketch
3.99 euros 2.29 euros
Appocrypha
1.99 euros 1.19 euros
Drugs Dictionary
3,29 euros 0.89 euros
MetaTags Analyzer
1.89 euros 0.99 euros
My Device Pro – Android Device Information
3.09 euros 0.99 euros
EX BlackPlayer Music Player
7.99 euros 0.69 euros
Cut MP3 Ringtone Maker PRO
3.19 euros 1.59 euros
Volume Boost Music Mp3 PRO
3.19 euros 1.59 euros
Stardew valley
8.99 euros 5.49 euros
Abalone – The Official Board Game
3.49 euros 0.99 euros
BotSumo – A robot duel for 2 players
1.79 euros 0.89 euros
Carcassonne: The Official Game -Tiles and Tactic
4.99 euros 2.49 euros
Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game
3.49 euros 0.99 euros
King and Assassins: The Board Game
3.49 euros 0.99 euros
Le Havre: The River Port
3.49 euros 0.99 euros
Love Letter – Strategy Card Game
3.49 euros 1.75 euros
Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game
3.49 euros 1.39 euros
Please Don't Touch Anything 3D
6.49 euros 3,29 euros
Please Don't Touch Anything VR
8.99 euros 4.39 euros
Puzlogic
2.29 euros 1.09 euros
Star Traders RPG Elite
3,29 euros 1.09 euros
Super space shooter
1.99 euros 1.29 euros
Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full)
4.69 euros 2.35 euros
SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator)
3.09 euros 1.49 euros
Terraforming Mars
8.99 euros 5.99 euros
Twilight Struggle
6.99 euros 3.39 euros
XenoShyft
4.99 euros 1.99 euros
Zombicide: Strategy and shotguns
4.99 euros 2.49 euros
Gunslugs 3
5.99 euros 2.99 euros
Seduce Me 2: The Demon War
9.99 euros 5.49 euros
Zombie Night Terror
6.99 euros 0.59 euros
Dungeon warfare
3.09 euros 1.49 euros
Dungeon Warfare 2
4.99 euros 3.19 euros
Premium Hangman
2.99 euros 1.19 euros
SiNKR
2,09 euros 1.09 euros
SiNKR 2
2.19 euros 1.09 euros
Search Premium Words
2.99 euros 1.19 euros
Age of Civilizations Europe
1.79 euros 1.19 euros
Bronze Age
2,09 euros 0.89 euros
Baldur's Gate II
10.99 euros 5.49 euros
Death squared
3.99 euros 0.69 euros
Gordon Streaman
1.99 euros 0.59 euros
Marble Age
3.99 euros 1.69 euros
Mystic Vale
5.99 euros 3,29 euros
OTTTD: Over The Top TD
6.99 euros 0.69 euros
PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist
5.49 euros 0.99 euros
Predynastic Egypt
5.49 euros 2.39 euros
Thimbleweed Park
9.99 euros 4.99 euros
ACE Academy
9.99 euros 1.99 euros
Crystalline
9.99 euros 1.99 euros
Dead dungeon
4.99 euros 0.59 euros
Kaori After Story
5.49 euros 0.99 euros
Mini-Games Pro
4.29 euros 1.69 euros
OVIVO – Black and White Platformer Game
1.29 euros 0.79 euros
Roads of Time
2,09 euros 1.09 euros
Sally's Law
2.19 euros 0.89 euros
StretchBot
4.09 euros 1.89 euros
Mindz – Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply
4.99 euros 2.79 euros
Age of Civilizations America
1.49 euros 0.99 euros
Memo Box – Criptex Memory game
2.19 euros 1.09 euros
Pictominoes
2.29 euros 1.09 euros
Strange Telephone
4.09 euros 2.49 euros
STAY
4.99 euros 0.69 euros
Sudoku TOWERS Pro (No-Ads)
2.19 euros 1.09 euros
The Exorcist (Story of School)
2.79 euros 1.29 euros
Tiny Little Kingdoms
4.09 euros 1.99 euros
60 Parsecs!
3.99 euros 2.59 euros
Codex of Victory – science fiction strategy
10.99 euros 1.99 euros
Mental Hospital III HD
1.79 euros 0.59 euros
Mental Hospital IV HD
1.99 euros 0.59 euros
Pick and place
2.19 euros 1.09 euros
Pocket Rogues: Ultimate
1.89 euros 0.99 euros
Slaughter 2: Assault in Prison
2.29 euros 0.59 euros
Slaughter 3: The Rebels
2.29 euros 0.59 euros
Traffix
2.39 euros 0.99 euros
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!
