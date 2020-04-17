free applications and games and with great discounts for a short time

You never have enough Android apps and games, and a good way to get quality material is to take advantage of Google Play's temporary offers: paid applications and games that you can get for free or at a much lower price than normal. Today we have 76 free apps and paid games and another 109 on offer.
76 free Android apps
We start, as always, with the apps, games and icon packs that you can take for free, forever, although you can only take advantage of the offer for a limited time. The best known names are Hitman Go and Peppa Pig: A day of sport, although you may also be interested CARTOON CRAFT and Neo Monsters.
Applications
Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet
2.49 eurosfree
Unit converter
0.79 eurosfree
AC Calculator Pro
2,09 eurosfree
HP Pro Compressor
3.19 eurosfree
QMAP: Qanon Drops, Alerts, WWG1WGA Wall and Memes!
2.19 eurosfree
Face Video Morph Animator HD
1.09 eurosfree
Mathematical keyboard F
0.50 eurosfree
Workout Timer for HIIT and Tabata trainings
1.79 eurosfree
Face Video Morph Animator HD
1.09 eurosfree
Simple text widget – Text widget for android
0.79 eurosfree
Luci – Intelligent Dream Journal & Lucid Guide
0.69 eurosfree
Scanner Pro: PDF Doc Scan
4.29 eurosfree
SciFi Launcher Pro
1.99 eurosfree
Simple Quote Widget – Quote of the day widget
0.79 eurosfree
Automatic rotation control Pro
1.89 eurosfree
Child Radio Tuner Pro
1.79 eurosfree
Video Enhancer Pro
1.89 eurosfree
Games
Hitman GO
6.99 eurosfree
Block Puzzle
1.29 eurosfree
Cannon Master VIP
0.89 eurosfree
Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games
0.79 eurosfree
Hunter Rush – Premium
0.99 eurosfree
Perfect Moon
0.59 eurosfree
hero points – VIP Edition
0.89 eurosfree
Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games
0.79 eurosfree
Solo Halma / Solitaire (board game)
1.49 eurosfree
Ruby Square: logic game (700 puzzles)
0.89 eurosfree
The Rich King VIP – Amazing Clicker
1.09 eurosfree
CARTOON CRAFT
0.50 eurosfree
Dead Rain: New zombie virus
1.99 euros0.89 euros
Fill Expert VIP
1.89 eurosfree
Throw a party of VIP warriors (Grow Heroes)
0.89 eurosfree
Mystery of Fortune 2
0.89 eurosfree
Neo Monsters
0.50 eurosfree
Rusty Memory VIP: Survival
2.19 eurosfree
Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting
0.50 eurosfree
The Celestial Tree VIP
0.89 eurosfree
Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes – Tactical TD Game
2,09 eurosfree
Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game
2,09 eurosfree
Tap Town – Soul Event
1.89 eurosfree
Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting
2,09 eurosfree
Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP
0.89 eurosfree
Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG
2.00 eurosfree
Zombie Slaughter House
1.09 eurosfree
Defense Zone HD
2.69 eurosfree
CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE
0.59 eurosfree
Five Words – A Word Matrix Puzzle Game
1.10 eurosfree
Legend Summoners Premium
0.59 eurosfree
Maze tapper – maze for kids, labyrinth, puzzle
0.59 eurosfree
(VIP) DungeonMon: Idle Merge Monster
0.99 eurosfree
(VIP) Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies
0.99 eurosfree
Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense – Epic TD
2,09 eurosfree
Dot Heroes Ⅱ: Top Summoner
0.89 eurosfree
Dot Heroes III – Keep the Castle VIP Edition
1.79 eurosfree
Flipzyx
1.09 eurosfree
Man-Eating Plant VIP
0.99 eurosfree
Peppa Pig: A day of sport
3.49 eurosfree
Personalization
WhatsArt – Icon Pack
1.29 eurosfree
Disney Stickers: Frozen 2
2.19 eurosfree
Disney Stickers: Mickey & Friends
2,09 eurosfree
Pixar Stickers: Onward
2.19 eurosfree
Pixar Stickers: Toy Story 4
2,09 eurosfree
The Rise of Skywalker Stickers
2.19 eurosfree
Black Army Emerald – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard
0.99 eurosfree
Xperia Theme – Falling Flowers Red
1.89 eurosfree
Blex UI – Icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
Color Lines – Icon Pack
1.29 eurosfree
Cubemax 3D – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
Glass Black – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
Glass Neon – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
OS Round – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
Plastimix – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
Plax – Icon Pack
1.29 eurosfree
Rugo – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
Win Metal – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
Luxury Gold Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
109 discounted Android apps
We continue the collection with the applications, games and customization packages on offer. We have several board games for Android, such as Monopoly, Sinking the Fleet, Cluedo or The Game of Life, in addition to other titles known as Machinarium, Samorost 3, Ganslugs or Kensho.
Applications
Calculator Locker: Hide Photos & Videos + Applock
2.99 euros0.59 euros
Intruder Catcher: Lock Screen and App protection
2.99 euros0.69 euros
Luggage – PRO Stuff List (NO ADS)
1.69 euros0.79 euros
Bluetooth Splitter Pro
1.59 euros0.99 euros
ARAMA sees GÖRÜŞME KAYDEDİCİ
5.49 euros2.59 euros
Day by day (organizer)
4.99 euros2.79 euros
Animated Photo Widget +
1.99 euros1.09 euros
LiquidPlayer Pro – music, equalizer, mp3, radio, 3D
1.99 euros1.09 euros
Volume Profiles
1.99 euros1.29 euros
World history
3.49 euros2.29 euros
Graphie
1.59 euros0.79 euros
Incognito Browser Pro – Browse Anonymously
4.89 euros1.69 euros
LayerPaint HD
7.99 euros3.59 euros
Learn CSS – Pro
4.09 euros1.69 euros
Learn HTML – Pro
4.09 euros1.69 euros
Mushroom Identification
5.49 euros2.79 euros
Skit Premium
2.49 euros1.19 euros
Bird Mail Pro -Email App
4.79 euros2.89 euros
Europy Map
1.99 euros1.09 euros
PRO National Anthems
1.59 euros0.99 euros
Wifi Auto PRO
1.49 euros0.99 euros
PDF Editor & Creator, Tool, Merge, Watermark
1.59 euros0.75 euros
eXpimal – discrete math
2.79 euros1.19 euros
Word Formation
1.69 euros0.89 euros
Photo editor and filter Pro
5.99 euros1.29 euros
Arc Launcher Pro HD Themes, Wallpapers,
5.49 euros1.09 euros
Blue Light Filter to avoid Migraines and Insomnia
2.99 euros1.29 euros
Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G / Wifi)
2.29 euros0.89 euros
Drink Water Reminder Pro: Hydration Plans
2.99 euros0.89 euros
Games
SINK THE FLOAT
4.99 euros2.49 euros
Cluedo
2.29 euros0.99 euros
Construction Simulator PRO
5.49 euros2.69 euros
Samorost 3
4.99 euros1.99 euros
Machinarium
4.99 euros1.99 euros
RedSun RTS
1.49 euros0.69 euros
Learn Japanese – Read and Write
4.79 euros2.39 euros
M.A.C.E. Space shooter
2.19 euros0.99 euros
Mahjong Solitaire Blast
5.99 euros1.99 euros
Monopoly
4.49 euros2.79 euros
Pyramid Solitaire Asia
5.99 euros1.99 euros
Spencer
4.19 euros1.79 euros
Tap Blox Full
1.79 euros0.59 euros
The Game of Life
2.99 euros1.69 euros
THE GAME OF LIFE Holidays
2.29 euros1.19 euros
Tower UP DX
1.79 euros0.59 euros
Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter
1.99 euros0.59 euros
Gunslugs
2.39 euros0.89 euros
Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy
10.99 euros5.49 euros
Monster RPG 2
1.59 euros0.79 euros
Monster RPG 3
2.39 euros1.19 euros
ReturnState
5.49 euros2.19 euros
VGBAnext – Universal Console Emulator
5.49 euros3,29 euros
A Normal Lost Phone
2.99 euros0.59 euros
Alt-Frequencies
5.49 euros2.69 euros
Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story
2.99 euros0.59 euros
Draw Cartoons 2 PRO
3,29 euros2.19 euros
Kenshō
4.19 euros0.99 euros
Minesweeper Genius
1.99 euros0.99 euros
ArkanoidX – Donate Version
1.69 euros0.79 euros
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
10.99 euros5.49 euros
SnakEscape
2.89 euros0.59 euros
Super8Pro (NE $ / FC Emulator)
3.09 euros1.59 euros
Bridge Constructor Medieval
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Bridge Constructor Portal
5.49 euros2.49 euros
Cooking trip: Back on the road
2,09 euros1.19 euros
Dead Age
3.49 euros0.99 euros
Destructive physics: demolitions simulation
9.49 euros5.99 euros
Gnomes Garden: Halloween
2,09 euros1.19 euros
Gnomes Garden: The Lost King
2,09 euros1.29 euros
In Between
2.99 euros0.99 euros
Lost Artifacts: Time Machine
2,09 euros1.19 euros
Lovecraft's Untold Stories
9.99 euros4.19 euros
Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
6.99 euros1.99 euros
Prison Run and Gun
2,09 euros0.59 euros
race.a.bit
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Dungeons and Healer: Raid Manager
2.99 euros0.99 euros
Retro Winter Sports 1986
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Shiny The Firefly
2.49 euros0.99 euros
Shiny The Firefly THD
2.49 euros0.99 euros
Skilltree Saga
2.99 euros0.99 euros
Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo
2.99 euros0.99 euros
The Inner World
2.99 euros0.99 euros
The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk
5.49 euros2.49 euros
Toby: The Secret Mine
4.99 euros0.99 euros
Sproggiwood
5.49 euros2.19 euros
Construction Simulator 3
4.99 euros2.59 euros
My so-called future girlfriend (Visual Novel)
2.49 euros1.39 euros
Nobunaga's Shadow (Ninja RPG)
1.99 euros1.09 euros
River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure
5.49 euros3,29 euros
RPG Knight Bewitched
2.29 euros1.09 euros
Unhatched
3,29 euros1.89 euros
Mental Hospital VI – Child of Evil (Horror story)
1.99 euros0.59 euros
Roguelite: Pixel RPG
1.69 euros1.09 euros
Her Story
5.49 euros1.09 euros
Personalization
AmoledPapers – vibrant wallpapers
1.39 euros0.89 euros
Frosty for KLWP
1.19 euros0.69 euros
One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack
1.69 euros1.09 euros
Dark Sensation -Icon Pack
1.59 euros0.89 euros
Iggy-Icon Pack
1.59 euros0.89 euros
Light Sensation Icon Pack
1.59 euros0.89 euros
Rounded – Icon Pack
1.59 euros0.89 euros
Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic
1.49 euros0.59 euros
MATION – Icon Pack (SALE !!!)
1.69 euros0.89 euros
Hera Dark Icon Pack – Circle Shaped Dark Icons
1.69 euros0.99 euros
Gray Elegance: Xperia Theme
1.99 euros0.59 euros
Knots Live Wallpaper
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Bubbles Live Wallpaper
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Flamingo KWGT
1.39 euros0.69 euros
Lines Live Wallpaper
1.99 euros0.99 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!
