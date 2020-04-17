Technology

free applications and games and with great discounts for a short time

April 17, 2020
Esther
You never have enough Android apps and games, and a good way to get quality material is to take advantage of Google Play's temporary offers: paid applications and games that you can get for free or at a much lower price than normal. Today we have 76 free apps and paid games and another 109 on offer.

76 free Android apps

We start, as always, with the apps, games and icon packs that you can take for free, forever, although you can only take advantage of the offer for a limited time. The best known names are Hitman Go and Peppa Pig: A day of sport, although you may also be interested CARTOON CRAFT and Neo Monsters.

Applications

  • Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet 2.49 euros free

  • Unit converter 0.79 euros free

  • AC Calculator Pro 2,09 euros free

  • HP Pro Compressor 3.19 euros free

  • QMAP: Qanon Drops, Alerts, WWG1WGA Wall and Memes! 2.19 euros free

  • Face Video Morph Animator HD 1.09 euros free

  • Mathematical keyboard F 0.50 euros free

  • Workout Timer for HIIT and Tabata trainings 1.79 euros free

  • Face Video Morph Animator HD 1.09 euros free

  • Simple text widget – Text widget for android 0.79 euros free

  • Luci – Intelligent Dream Journal & Lucid Guide 0.69 euros free

  • Scanner Pro: PDF Doc Scan 4.29 euros free

  • SciFi Launcher Pro 1.99 euros free

  • Simple Quote Widget – Quote of the day widget 0.79 euros free

  • Automatic rotation control Pro 1.89 euros free

  • Child Radio Tuner Pro 1.79 euros free

  • Video Enhancer Pro 1.89 euros free

Games

  • Hitman GO 6.99 euros free

  • Block Puzzle 1.29 euros free

  • Cannon Master VIP 0.89 euros free

  • Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games 0.79 euros free

  • Hunter Rush – Premium 0.99 euros free

  • Perfect Moon 0.59 euros free

  • hero points – VIP Edition 0.89 euros free

  • Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games 0.79 euros free

  • Solo Halma / Solitaire (board game) 1.49 euros free

  • Ruby Square: logic game (700 puzzles) 0.89 euros free

  • The Rich King VIP – Amazing Clicker 1.09 euros free

  • CARTOON CRAFT 0.50 euros free

  • Dead Rain: New zombie virus 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

  • Fill Expert VIP 1.89 euros free

  • Throw a party of VIP warriors (Grow Heroes) 0.89 euros free

  • Mystery of Fortune 2 0.89 euros free

  • Neo Monsters 0.50 euros free

  • Rusty Memory VIP: Survival 2.19 euros free


  • Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting 0.50 euros free

  • The Celestial Tree VIP 0.89 euros free

  • Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes – Tactical TD Game 2,09 euros free

  • Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game 2,09 euros free

  • Tap Town – Soul Event 1.89 euros free

  • Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting 2,09 euros free

  • Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP 0.89 euros free

  • Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG 2.00 euros free

  • Zombie Slaughter House 1.09 euros free

  • Defense Zone HD 2.69 euros free

  • CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE 0.59 euros free

  • Five Words – A Word Matrix Puzzle Game 1.10 euros free

  • Legend Summoners Premium 0.59 euros free

  • Maze tapper – maze for kids, labyrinth, puzzle 0.59 euros free

  • (VIP) DungeonMon: Idle Merge Monster 0.99 euros free

  • (VIP) Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies 0.99 euros free

  • Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense – Epic TD 2,09 euros free

  • Dot Heroes Ⅱ: Top Summoner 0.89 euros free

  • Dot Heroes III – Keep the Castle VIP Edition 1.79 euros free

  • Flipzyx 1.09 euros free

  • Man-Eating Plant VIP 0.99 euros free

  • Peppa Pig: A day of sport 3.49 euros free

Personalization

  • WhatsArt – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

  • Disney Stickers: Frozen 2 2.19 euros free

  • Disney Stickers: Mickey & Friends 2,09 euros free

  • Pixar Stickers: Onward 2.19 euros free

  • Pixar Stickers: Toy Story 4 2,09 euros free

  • The Rise of Skywalker Stickers 2.19 euros free

  • Black Army Emerald – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 0.99 euros free

  • Xperia Theme – Falling Flowers Red 1.89 euros free

  • Blex UI – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

  • Color Lines – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

  • Cubemax 3D – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

  • Glass Black – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

  • Glass Neon – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

  • OS Round – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

  • Plastimix – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

  • Plax – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

  • Rugo – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

  • Win Metal – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

  • Luxury Gold Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

109 discounted Android apps

We continue the collection with the applications, games and customization packages on offer. We have several board games for Android, such as Monopoly, Sinking the Fleet, Cluedo or The Game of Life, in addition to other titles known as Machinarium, Samorost 3, Ganslugs or Kensho.

Applications

  • Calculator Locker: Hide Photos & Videos + Applock 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Intruder Catcher: Lock Screen and App protection 2.99 euros 0.69 euros

  • Luggage – PRO Stuff List (NO ADS) 1.69 euros 0.79 euros

  • Bluetooth Splitter Pro 1.59 euros 0.99 euros

  • ARAMA sees GÖRÜŞME KAYDEDİCİ 5.49 euros 2.59 euros

  • Day by day (organizer) 4.99 euros 2.79 euros

  • Animated Photo Widget + 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • LiquidPlayer Pro – music, equalizer, mp3, radio, 3D 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • Volume Profiles 1.99 euros 1.29 euros

  • World history 3.49 euros 2.29 euros

  • Graphie 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

  • Incognito Browser Pro – Browse Anonymously 4.89 euros 1.69 euros

  • LayerPaint HD 7.99 euros 3.59 euros

  • Learn CSS – Pro 4.09 euros 1.69 euros

  • Learn HTML – Pro 4.09 euros 1.69 euros

  • Mushroom Identification 5.49 euros 2.79 euros

  • Skit Premium 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

  • Bird Mail Pro -Email App 4.79 euros 2.89 euros

  • Europy Map 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • PRO National Anthems 1.59 euros 0.99 euros

  • Wifi Auto PRO 1.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • PDF Editor & Creator, Tool, Merge, Watermark 1.59 euros 0.75 euros

  • eXpimal – discrete math 2.79 euros 1.19 euros

  • Word Formation 1.69 euros 0.89 euros

  • Photo editor and filter Pro 5.99 euros 1.29 euros

  • Arc Launcher Pro HD Themes, Wallpapers, 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Blue Light Filter to avoid Migraines and Insomnia 2.99 euros 1.29 euros

  • Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G / Wifi) 2.29 euros 0.89 euros

  • Drink Water Reminder Pro: Hydration Plans 2.99 euros 0.89 euros

Games

  • SINK THE FLOAT 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

  • Cluedo 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

  • Construction Simulator PRO 5.49 euros 2.69 euros

  • Samorost 3 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Machinarium 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • RedSun RTS 1.49 euros 0.69 euros

  • Learn Japanese – Read and Write 4.79 euros 2.39 euros

  • M.A.C.E. Space shooter 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • Mahjong Solitaire Blast 5.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Monopoly 4.49 euros 2.79 euros

  • Pyramid Solitaire Asia 5.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Spencer 4.19 euros 1.79 euros

  • Tap Blox Full 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • The Game of Life 2.99 euros 1.69 euros

  • THE GAME OF LIFE Holidays 2.29 euros 1.19 euros

  • Tower UP DX 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Gunslugs 2.39 euros 0.89 euros

  • Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy 10.99 euros 5.49 euros

  • Monster RPG 2 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

  • Monster RPG 3 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

  • ReturnState 5.49 euros 2.19 euros

  • VGBAnext – Universal Console Emulator 5.49 euros 3,29 euros

  • A Normal Lost Phone 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Alt-Frequencies 5.49 euros 2.69 euros

  • Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Draw Cartoons 2 PRO 3,29 euros 2.19 euros

  • Kenshō 4.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • Minesweeper Genius 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • ArkanoidX – Donate Version 1.69 euros 0.79 euros

  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 5.49 euros


  • SnakEscape 2.89 euros 0.59 euros

  • Super8Pro (NE $ / FC Emulator) 3.09 euros 1.59 euros

  • Bridge Constructor Medieval 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Bridge Constructor Portal 5.49 euros 2.49 euros

  • Cooking trip: Back on the road 2,09 euros 1.19 euros

  • Dead Age 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Destructive physics: demolitions simulation 9.49 euros 5.99 euros

  • Gnomes Garden: Halloween 2,09 euros 1.19 euros

  • Gnomes Garden: The Lost King 2,09 euros 1.29 euros

  • In Between 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Lost Artifacts: Time Machine 2,09 euros 1.19 euros

  • Lovecraft's Untold Stories 9.99 euros 4.19 euros

  • Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic 6.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Prison Run and Gun 2,09 euros 0.59 euros

  • race.a.bit 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Dungeons and Healer: Raid Manager 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Retro Winter Sports 1986 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Shiny The Firefly 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Shiny The Firefly THD 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Skilltree Saga 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • The Inner World 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk 5.49 euros 2.49 euros

  • Toby: The Secret Mine 4.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Sproggiwood 5.49 euros 2.19 euros

  • Construction Simulator 3 4.99 euros 2.59 euros

  • My so-called future girlfriend (Visual Novel) 2.49 euros 1.39 euros

  • Nobunaga's Shadow (Ninja RPG) 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure 5.49 euros 3,29 euros

  • RPG Knight Bewitched 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

  • Unhatched 3,29 euros 1.89 euros

  • Mental Hospital VI – Child of Evil (Horror story) 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Roguelite: Pixel RPG 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

  • Her Story 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

Personalization

  • AmoledPapers – vibrant wallpapers 1.39 euros 0.89 euros

  • Frosty for KLWP 1.19 euros 0.69 euros

  • One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

  • Dark Sensation -Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

  • Iggy-Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

  • Light Sensation Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

  • Rounded – Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

  • Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

  • MATION – Icon Pack (SALE !!!) 1.69 euros 0.89 euros

  • Hera Dark Icon Pack – Circle Shaped Dark Icons 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

  • Gray Elegance: Xperia Theme 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Knots Live Wallpaper 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Bubbles Live Wallpaper 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Flamingo KWGT 1.39 euros 0.69 euros

  • Lines Live Wallpaper 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

