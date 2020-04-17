free applications and games and with great discounts for a short time

Share it:

You never have enough Android apps and games, and a good way to get quality material is to take advantage of Google Play's temporary offers: paid applications and games that you can get for free or at a much lower price than normal. Today we have 76 free apps and paid games and another 109 on offer.

76 free Android apps

We start, as always, with the apps, games and icon packs that you can take for free, forever, although you can only take advantage of the offer for a limited time. The best known names are Hitman Go and Peppa Pig: A day of sport, although you may also be interested CARTOON CRAFT and Neo Monsters.

Applications

Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet 2.49 euros free

Unit converter 0.79 euros free

AC Calculator Pro 2,09 euros free

HP Pro Compressor 3.19 euros free

QMAP: Qanon Drops, Alerts, WWG1WGA Wall and Memes! 2.19 euros free

Face Video Morph Animator HD 1.09 euros free

Mathematical keyboard F 0.50 euros free

Workout Timer for HIIT and Tabata trainings 1.79 euros free

Simple text widget – Text widget for android 0.79 euros free

Luci – Intelligent Dream Journal & Lucid Guide 0.69 euros free

Scanner Pro: PDF Doc Scan 4.29 euros free

SciFi Launcher Pro 1.99 euros free

Simple Quote Widget – Quote of the day widget 0.79 euros free

Automatic rotation control Pro 1.89 euros free

Child Radio Tuner Pro 1.79 euros free

Video Enhancer Pro 1.89 euros free

Games

Hitman GO 6.99 euros free

Block Puzzle 1.29 euros free

Cannon Master VIP 0.89 euros free

Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games 0.79 euros free

Hunter Rush – Premium 0.99 euros free

Perfect Moon 0.59 euros free

hero points – VIP Edition 0.89 euros free

Solo Halma / Solitaire (board game) 1.49 euros free

Ruby Square: logic game (700 puzzles) 0.89 euros free

The Rich King VIP – Amazing Clicker 1.09 euros free

CARTOON CRAFT 0.50 euros free

Dead Rain: New zombie virus 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

Fill Expert VIP 1.89 euros free

Throw a party of VIP warriors (Grow Heroes) 0.89 euros free

Mystery of Fortune 2 0.89 euros free

Neo Monsters 0.50 euros free

Rusty Memory VIP: Survival 2.19 euros free

Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting 0.50 euros free

The Celestial Tree VIP 0.89 euros free

Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes – Tactical TD Game 2,09 euros free

Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game 2,09 euros free

Tap Town – Soul Event 1.89 euros free

Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting 2,09 euros free

Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP 0.89 euros free

Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG 2.00 euros free

Zombie Slaughter House 1.09 euros free

Defense Zone HD 2.69 euros free

CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE 0.59 euros free

Five Words – A Word Matrix Puzzle Game 1.10 euros free

Legend Summoners Premium 0.59 euros free

Maze tapper – maze for kids, labyrinth, puzzle 0.59 euros free

(VIP) DungeonMon: Idle Merge Monster 0.99 euros free

(VIP) Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies 0.99 euros free

Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense – Epic TD 2,09 euros free

Dot Heroes Ⅱ: Top Summoner 0.89 euros free

Dot Heroes III – Keep the Castle VIP Edition 1.79 euros free

Flipzyx 1.09 euros free

Man-Eating Plant VIP 0.99 euros free

Peppa Pig: A day of sport 3.49 euros free

Personalization

WhatsArt – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

Disney Stickers: Frozen 2 2.19 euros free

Disney Stickers: Mickey & Friends 2,09 euros free

Pixar Stickers: Onward 2.19 euros free

Pixar Stickers: Toy Story 4 2,09 euros free

The Rise of Skywalker Stickers 2.19 euros free

Black Army Emerald – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 0.99 euros free

Xperia Theme – Falling Flowers Red 1.89 euros free

Blex UI – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

Color Lines – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

Cubemax 3D – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

Glass Black – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

Glass Neon – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

OS Round – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Plastimix – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

Plax – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

Rugo – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

Win Metal – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

Luxury Gold Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

109 discounted Android apps

We continue the collection with the applications, games and customization packages on offer. We have several board games for Android, such as Monopoly, Sinking the Fleet, Cluedo or The Game of Life, in addition to other titles known as Machinarium, Samorost 3, Ganslugs or Kensho.

Applications

Calculator Locker: Hide Photos & Videos + Applock 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

Intruder Catcher: Lock Screen and App protection 2.99 euros 0.69 euros

Luggage – PRO Stuff List (NO ADS) 1.69 euros 0.79 euros

Bluetooth Splitter Pro 1.59 euros 0.99 euros

ARAMA sees GÖRÜŞME KAYDEDİCİ 5.49 euros 2.59 euros

Day by day (organizer) 4.99 euros 2.79 euros

Animated Photo Widget + 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

LiquidPlayer Pro – music, equalizer, mp3, radio, 3D 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

Volume Profiles 1.99 euros 1.29 euros

World history 3.49 euros 2.29 euros

Graphie 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

Incognito Browser Pro – Browse Anonymously 4.89 euros 1.69 euros

LayerPaint HD 7.99 euros 3.59 euros

Learn CSS – Pro 4.09 euros 1.69 euros

Learn HTML – Pro 4.09 euros 1.69 euros

Mushroom Identification 5.49 euros 2.79 euros

Skit Premium 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

Bird Mail Pro -Email App 4.79 euros 2.89 euros

Europy Map 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

PRO National Anthems 1.59 euros 0.99 euros

Wifi Auto PRO 1.49 euros 0.99 euros

PDF Editor & Creator, Tool, Merge, Watermark 1.59 euros 0.75 euros

eXpimal – discrete math 2.79 euros 1.19 euros

Word Formation 1.69 euros 0.89 euros

Photo editor and filter Pro 5.99 euros 1.29 euros

Arc Launcher Pro HD Themes, Wallpapers, 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

Blue Light Filter to avoid Migraines and Insomnia 2.99 euros 1.29 euros

Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G / Wifi) 2.29 euros 0.89 euros

Drink Water Reminder Pro: Hydration Plans 2.99 euros 0.89 euros

Games

SINK THE FLOAT 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

Cluedo 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

Construction Simulator PRO 5.49 euros 2.69 euros

Samorost 3 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

Machinarium 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

RedSun RTS 1.49 euros 0.69 euros

Learn Japanese – Read and Write 4.79 euros 2.39 euros

M.A.C.E. Space shooter 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

Mahjong Solitaire Blast 5.99 euros 1.99 euros

Monopoly 4.49 euros 2.79 euros

Pyramid Solitaire Asia 5.99 euros 1.99 euros

Spencer 4.19 euros 1.79 euros

Tap Blox Full 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

The Game of Life 2.99 euros 1.69 euros

THE GAME OF LIFE Holidays 2.29 euros 1.19 euros

Tower UP DX 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

Gunslugs 2.39 euros 0.89 euros

Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy 10.99 euros 5.49 euros

Monster RPG 2 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

Monster RPG 3 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

ReturnState 5.49 euros 2.19 euros

VGBAnext – Universal Console Emulator 5.49 euros 3,29 euros

A Normal Lost Phone 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

Alt-Frequencies 5.49 euros 2.69 euros

Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

Draw Cartoons 2 PRO 3,29 euros 2.19 euros

Kenshō 4.19 euros 0.99 euros

Minesweeper Genius 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

ArkanoidX – Donate Version 1.69 euros 0.79 euros

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 5.49 euros

SnakEscape 2.89 euros 0.59 euros

Super8Pro (NE $ / FC Emulator) 3.09 euros 1.59 euros

Bridge Constructor Medieval 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Bridge Constructor Portal 5.49 euros 2.49 euros

Cooking trip: Back on the road 2,09 euros 1.19 euros

Dead Age 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

Destructive physics: demolitions simulation 9.49 euros 5.99 euros

Gnomes Garden: Halloween 2,09 euros 1.19 euros

Gnomes Garden: The Lost King 2,09 euros 1.29 euros

In Between 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Lost Artifacts: Time Machine 2,09 euros 1.19 euros

Lovecraft's Untold Stories 9.99 euros 4.19 euros

Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic 6.99 euros 1.99 euros

Prison Run and Gun 2,09 euros 0.59 euros

race.a.bit 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Dungeons and Healer: Raid Manager 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Retro Winter Sports 1986 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Shiny The Firefly 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Shiny The Firefly THD 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Skilltree Saga 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

The Inner World 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk 5.49 euros 2.49 euros

Toby: The Secret Mine 4.99 euros 0.99 euros

Sproggiwood 5.49 euros 2.19 euros

Construction Simulator 3 4.99 euros 2.59 euros

My so-called future girlfriend (Visual Novel) 2.49 euros 1.39 euros

Nobunaga's Shadow (Ninja RPG) 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure 5.49 euros 3,29 euros

RPG Knight Bewitched 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

Unhatched 3,29 euros 1.89 euros

Mental Hospital VI – Child of Evil (Horror story) 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

Roguelite: Pixel RPG 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

Her Story 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

Personalization

AmoledPapers – vibrant wallpapers 1.39 euros 0.89 euros

Frosty for KLWP 1.19 euros 0.69 euros

One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

Dark Sensation -Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

Iggy-Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

Light Sensation Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

Rounded – Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

MATION – Icon Pack (SALE !!!) 1.69 euros 0.89 euros

Hera Dark Icon Pack – Circle Shaped Dark Icons 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

Gray Elegance: Xperia Theme 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

Knots Live Wallpaper 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Bubbles Live Wallpaper 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Flamingo KWGT 1.39 euros 0.69 euros

Lines Live Wallpaper 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

