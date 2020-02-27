Franco Escamilla collects 584 thousand pesos against childhood cancer

Share it:

Guadalajara Jalisco.- Huge smiles has caused Franco Escamilla but on this occasion they have not been the result of their standup but of the donation of 584 thousand 710 pesos that until yesterday afternoon managed to collect for the civil association Nariz Roja, which will buy drugs against childhood cancer.

Due to the shortage of medicines that have been registered in various hospitals in the Mexican Republic, Red Nose has chosen to launch challenges through its social networks, already playing the turn to Saúl "El Canelo" Álvarez and now to the standupero originating in Cuautla de Morelos and raised in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León.

After meeting the challenge of collecting 400 thousand pesos, Franco Escamilla opted to summon his group of friends to quickly raise the amount that would be used to acquire the medications that are most urgently requiring children and adolescents with cancer.

Jaime Camil, Chumel Torres, Werevertumorro, Alex Montiel, Edgar Oceransky, Javier "El Chicharito" Hernández, Javier Aquino, Mauricio Hernández (Aczino) and the Club Cruz Azul were some of the guests to make a donation to Red Nose.

Although there was an excellent response from television celebrities, stages and sports fields, not everything was there, as there were followers of Franco Escamilla and "El Canelo" who also contributed their grain of sand to this noble cause.

"From the heart 15dls is not much but always supporting your good actions @franco_esca greetings from Michigan @NARIZROJAAC @Canelo #famdiablosquad," he tweeted the naval machinist Mario Leal, next to the image of a donation voucher. Before the nobility of the countryman Saul "El Canelo" Álvarez replied "That is worth a lot".

The youtuber Chumel Torres was also another of those summoned who responded favorably to the invitation made by comedian Franco Escamilla.

"You know so, my dog. How's the wave or what?" the native of Chihuahua tweeted very much in his style, who has even used his networks to show the shortage of medicines in Mexico.

No Gibran will talk about this. Nor any monkey. No panel of Foro TV. No tweeter of the 4T. No official No one with a little compassion. Fuck your mother who doesn't give voice to this. Tell him from me. https://t.co/0I3xbpqHtV – CHUMIBEBÉ (@ChumelTorres)

February 26, 2020





Finally, the money was delivered yesterday to the civil association Red Nose and as a token of thanks Kevin and issued a shy but warm thanks to the standupero and his friends:

"Thank you very much for supporting us, the medicine is coming thank God and thank you very much! Four days without my treatment I was there, until the medicine arrived because my treatment began."

If you also want to join the cause do so by donating to the BBVA Bancomer account 0110098078 clabe 012320001100980784 in the name of Champions of Life NR AC.