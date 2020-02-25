Francesco Serpico, who is the Nino Sarratore of the brilliant friend who in real life is an incredible cool

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Behind the most hated character of the moment, that is Nino Sarratore de The brilliant friend, there is actually an actor you should have on your radar: it's called Francesco Serpico and he is also in the cast of the tv series of Rai Fiction and HBO that every Monday in the early evening is telling you the "History of the new surname"of the two friends Lila and Lenù (played by Gaia Girace and Margherita Mazzucco).

The mixed feelings of those who loved Elena Ferrante's books which is now a worldwide hit TV series are all for Nino Sarratore, who is in the books and now on TV stands out for his being narcissistic and traitor. Behind one of the most hated men ever, however, there is an emerging actor who does not care about the criticisms of those who make no difference between him and his character and of whom, we bet, you will still hear a lot. Are you coming to meet him outside the ward?

Francesco Serpico, who is the Nino Sarratore of L'amica Geniale



Francesco Serpico at the launch photocall of the second season of The brilliant friend, broadcast on Rai Uno for 4 weeks. Elisabetta A. VillaGetty Images

As well as other set colleagues, too Francesco Serpico he is a debut actor, who trained at the Theater De Poche in Naples and landed in the cast of the brilliant friend after dozens of specimens. Both Saverio Costanzo and Elena Ferrante herself (whoever she is) have pushed a lot on the search for a cast that is as fresh and new as possible and have hit the mark: both with the girl version of Lila and Lenù, and with the teenager version you will see throughout the course of the second season of The brilliant friend exclusively on Rai Uno and for three episodes of the third season, because Gaia Girace has announced that she wants to give up her character.

If you read i novels by Elena Ferrante, you too will have an idea of ​​Nino Sarratore, one of the most important characters in the history of the two friends from Naples. And many, after seeing Francesco Serpico, his rebellious curls and his smile, confirmed that they expected it just like that: intelligent and brainy, introverted and charming but also ambiguous, narcissistic and (you will see in the next episodes) ready to put tares between Lila and Lenù.

On his profile Instagram, Francesco Serpico he is like his Nino: discreet and not so open about his private life. In fact, at the moment we do not know if he is engaged or even what his future plans are, after Nino Sarratore has left his adolescence and there will be a change of cast to frame the characters of L'amica Geniale in a phase of maturity.

On Twitter there are those who love him and those who hate him a lot: in the episodes that aired de The brilliant friend 2, you have also been able to see the charisma it has on Elena Greco, who loves him from elementary school. And you will discover that it is not the only one in the district to suffer its charm: Lila has already fallen into his arms and will always be worse!

If you haven't read the books, we won't tell you anything about the plot of History of the new surname, you will find out on tv: but Francesco Serpico, besides Nino Sarratore, you will really see it everywhere. Maybe as less psycho men?

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE