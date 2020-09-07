Entertainment

Francesco Pannofino reveals: “Forrest Gump was the most complicated dubbing”

September 7, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
This evening it airs on Rete 4 I go to Havana, 2011 film directed by Dario Baldi, starring Enrico Brignano and Francesco Pannofino. The Boris star has recently revealed that he has encountered many difficulties in the dubbing of Forrest Gump, the iconic character played by Tom Hanks.

In his career Pannofino had almost a hundred faces, he fearlessly moved from George Clooney to Denzel Washington, from Kurt Russell to Philip Seymour Hoffman, from Daniel Day-Lewis to Antonio Banderas to name but a few. The company that put him to the test more than any other was the voice of Forrest Gump.

“Forrest Gump was pretty complicated. First of all because I didn’t have the experience I have now, but above all because that character in the original version had two strong peculiarities: he spoke with a physical handicap and at the same time with an Alabama accent. It is difficult to report it in Italian, how do you do it? You can’t choose a dialect, you can imagine Forrest Gump speaking in Genoese “.

The actor best known for the part of Renè Ferretti he then added: “Before giving me that role they gave me three auditions. I decided to bet everything on physical difficulty and it worked. It wasn’t easy, but I think it turned out well”.

It would be impossible for us to imagine a voice of Forrest Gump different from that of Pannofino. We would even dare to say that much of the popularity of the film in Italy derives from its exceptional dubbing ability of such a complex character. Meanwhile, Francesco Pannofino is back on Netflix with a new film entitled The Match. If you’re curious what it is, take a look at our review.

