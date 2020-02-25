Francesca Manzini, who is the future host of Striscia La Notizia who loves to imitate Mara Venier

Share it:

You must have heard of it before, Francesca Manzini, but if you want to know more about who is it the imitator who is making Italy laugh and that you will soon see behind the counter Strip The News, here you are satisfied. Yes, theimitator Francesca Manzini is one of the female comic talents of the moment and it is no coincidence that Antonio Ricci, perhaps after seeing her in his famous imitation of Mara Venier, has decided to call her to run Strip The news where, from Monday 2 to Saturday 7 March 2020, he will work alongside Gerry Scotti (thus replacing Michelle Hunziker).

Nice, funny and self-deprecating, when Francesca Manzini she discovered that she had been chosen as the new vote of the satirical TG of Channel 5 she immediately thought it was a joke, only to find out that in reality what was happening to her was all true. "I will be conductor … conductor! Guys everything is beautiful, I'm happy, but I have to go on a diet. This is the worst part of this news"Commented the 29-year-old comedian with her usual irony, and immediately before biting a biscuit in a video published on site of Strip the News. Francesca Manzini is officially ready to entertain us and make us laugh!

Who is Francesca Manzini, the new host of Striscia La Notizia

Francesca Manzini, age 29 years old, was born on August 10, 1990, a Roman doc, daughter of a manager of Lazio and with a passion so great for the world of entertainment as to allow her to achieve numerous professional goals despite not having any type of academic study behind her, diction or acting. Oh yeah, Francesca Manzini it's a'self-taught true gifted with immense talent that has allowed her to achieve success by working as a radio speaker a RDS, to star in the 2018 Carlo Verdone film Blessed Madness (where is it Francesca Manzini simulated an orgasm thanks to the vibration of a mobile phone readily positioned in the private parts with the cry of "Let's do it in 4G"), Take part in the first edition of Friends Celebrities in 2019 (where she was eliminated in the fourth episode of the program) and be enrolled as a comedian in the program conducted by Diana Del Bufalo and Diego Abatantuono Enjoy – Laughing is good.

A decidedly long apprenticeship that of Francesca who, in her curriculum, also boasts participation in numerous programs such as Next Another!, Come to me, Matrix Chiambretti, Grand Hotel Chiambretti and above all a Never say Talk, where he manages to get noticed by the general public as imitator thanks to his parodies of Simona Ventura, Asia Argento, Maria De Filippi and Mara Venier, whose imitation it is so identical to the original that Manzini looks like it double officer of the host of Sunday In. Actress, comedian, speaker, aspiring singer and dancer (as we saw at Friends), it certainly cannot be said that the almost 30-year-old Roman woman is one who remains with her hands in her hand and on the contrary, so as not to miss anything Francesca also has already prepared a plan B in case her career in the entertainment world should suddenly end. The girl is in fact an expert in financial mediation and collaborates with an internationally renowned law firm located in Rome.

In past of Francesca Manzini however, numerous pains, difficult moments and are hidden negative relationships, starting with those with his own parents: "My father and mother taught me evil and turned on the feeling of stimulus. The stimulus is very powerful. At home there was no regime, a balance, there were no teachings and values, there was a lot of violence, especially psychological, a lot of silence, a lot of silence"The 29-year-old told with absolute sincerity during an interview with very true (source Libero Quotidiano) "Silence hurts. I tried to talk about it with my mother, sometimes there was, but never with my father. I watched the videos of the conductors and actresses for hours and hours just to escape from this situation". Thus the passion for acting and imitations were born, which allowed Francesca to take refuge in a world of her own where difficulties did not exist.

Francesca Manzini, the problems of anorexia and bulimia of the past and the body positivity of today

Despite his attempts to escape, however, the problems seem to have chased Manzini for a long time, who revealed to the weekly Spy (source Donna Moderna) of having suffered from serious food disorders that forced her to face bothanorexia be there bulimia. "At 18 they brought me for the first time on television, on Rai 1. Unfortunately, however, in that period a very bad moment of my life began. I fell prey to anorexia. For a long time I didn't get out of bed and weighed 47 kilos. When the nightmare seemed over, I plunged into bulimia and it was even worse: at night I opened the fridge and ate disproportionately. The ordeal lasted six years, then I got up to show myself what I was worth: today I bite my life, I do not give up in the face of difficulties". Fortunately, now that negative period seems to have passed definitively, giving Francesca the opportunity to be an example for millions of girls who, like her, looking in the mirror do not see themselves 'never quite right' for the world they face. The Roman comedian is now liked and crazy, as shown by her sexy and winking photos published on her page Instagram of Francesca Manzini, where its curves and shapes are no longer hidden but shown with pride, as a sign of victory. Yes, this Francesca Manzini is a true warrior, there is no doubt!

