France Football magazine publishes its ideal eleven of the decade

December 29, 2019
Edie Perez
France Football He has made public this Sunday his eleven type of the decade (2010-2019). In this eleven ideal they have room until four spanish players, all architects of the great successes of the Spanish selection, which in the last ten years conquered a World Cup (2010) and a European Championship (2012).

Iker Casillas in goal, Sergio Ramos in defense and Xavi Hernandez Y Andres Iniesta In the center of the field are the four Spaniards chosen by France Football for this ideal eleven.

Madrid also have a place Luka modric and three of the main stars of the football scene that are or have been in LaLiga: the culé Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) and Neymar Jr. (PSG).

Eleven complete the one already retired Philip Lahm, world champion with Germany and Europe with Bayern Munich and the Dutch Virgil Van Dijk, silver ball in 2019 and one of the main referents of Liverpool, current champion of the Champions League.

