Fox cancels Timothy Hutton's series after rape accusation

One day after the grave accusation of rape that has fallen on the Oscar-winning Timothy HuttonFOX has announced that 'Almost Family', the series starring the actor who had already broadcast a season, has been canceled.

Yesterday the testimony of a woman who accused Hutton of having raped her when she was 14 years old and he was around twenty was made public. For his part, the actor has rejected such accusations and ensures that everything is a "plan designed" to extort money and get money. However, the accusation is already on the table and given the unfortunate situations of sexual abuse that have been confirmed in Hollywood with other names in recent times, see the case Weinstein, FOX has decided not to put his hand in the fire and cancel this series that was based on the Australian drama 'Sisters'.

'Almost Family' premiered last October on FOX and had a very good reception. Therefore, a second season was expected to arrive sometime. But it will not be so, an end to this fiction that focuses on a fertility specialist (played by Hutton) who used his sperm to conceive at least 100 children throughout his career and in some of the shoots that, already adults, They seek to solve their doubts. Or at least, if 'Almost Family' comes back, chances are it won't do it with Hutton.