Fourth OAV for Golden Kamui: it will arrive with volume 23

Golden Kamui by Satoru Noda he is one of the seinen who has attracted the most attention in recent years. Thanks to the anime, the manga has undergone a small explosion of popularity which has then allowed the production of a second season and a huge number of OAVs and special episodes that get bigger and bigger as the months pass.

Pending a third season for Golden Kamui, it has been announced that with volume 23 of the manga it will be published a further OAV. The announcement has come recently in the Weekly Young Jump magazine, where the manga has been published weekly for several years. The OAV will be released on September 18, 2020 together with the special edition of the volume 23 of Golden Kamui, from the expected cost of 3600 yen, or about 30 euros. According to the first statements, the OAV will adapt the chapters of Shiton Anehata. Are you happy with the announcement or would you have hoped for a third season?

Golden Kamui is a manga written and designed by Satoru Noda. The work has been published weekly on August 21, 2014, despite a few breaks from time to time, in Weekly Young Jump, a Seinen magazine by Shueisha. The first season of the anime, produced by Geno Studio, was made up of 12 episodes aired between 9 April and 25 June 2018, while the second, with the same production company, between 8 October and 24 December of the same year. Subsequently, Golden Kamui received a series of OAVs attached to the manga's tankobons.