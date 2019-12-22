Four trailers for Nami, Roronoa Zoro, Sanji and Usopp in One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

Share it:

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 it shows itself in not one, but four new trailers, which are focused on as many characters: they are Nami, Roronoa Zoro, Sanji and Usopp. You can see the videos at the bottom of the news, while below are the descriptions of the four wrestlers.

Nami he has a natural talent for predicting the weather and has a great knowledge of navigation. The gang could not have gone where it is without its help. From an early age, Nami was very good at drawing nautical charts and her dream was to create a map of the whole world. She came to hate pirates after a certain group of them destroyed her city, but after Luffy saved her, she joined her gang.

Roronoa Zoro he is the strongest swordsman in the world and most trusted man Luffy. When he was young he learned his skills from his friend and rival, Kuinawho died in a tragic accident, however. Now Zoro works hard to keep his promise to become the greatest swordsman in the world, so he dedicates himself to training incessantly.

Sanji he is a chef with fighting skills, especially based on kicks. He was the former assistant cook of the Baratie Restaurant, and his dream is to find theAll Blue, a legendary ocean that contains marine ingredients from all over the world. Sanji can cook anything from hearty dishes to more refined ones, and he loves learning new ingredients and stranger dishes and mastering them with his skills, but he is also a talented fighter.

Usopp he is a sniper, a brave fighter like his father was Yasopp, from which he inherited the talent. In addition to fighting, Usopp is also good at lying and cheating, as well as building new items and weapons.

To learn more about the game, take a look at the One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 demo trial Lucca, or to our One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 preview at Gamescom.