Four photography documentaries that we can watch for free online these days

At Xataka Foto we have already recommended books, movies, video clips and more to see during these days … Today we will bet on photography documentaries. They are difficult to find in the market, so there is no choice but to search the internet to see them.

Photography exhibitions are a blessing. There you can see the copies of an author you admire, delight in his series, his evolution and interesting documentaries about his life and work … And unfortunately it is impossible to see them again.

Other times they put on television documentary series on photography that are a gem. The most recent example is Behind the moment, the great work of RTVE that we hope will have a second part.

But many times all this material is lost and it is impossible to see it again. Or it just doesn't translate into other languages. There are plenty of American documentaries that have never been seen in Spanish-speaking countries, like that gem called 'Darkness and light' about Richard Avedon (has anyone seen it?).

So we have set out to rescue, searching the vastness of the internet, those essential documentaries on photography. With the idea of ​​avoiding the disaster of 'The open door', perhaps the best documentary series on photography that has been made in Spain. Today it is impossible to find it.

The best photography documentaries that we can see on the internet

A good documentary is one of the best sources of information that we photographers have. One of my passions is to find and buy them to always have them at hand. On the platforms they magically appear and disappear.

And when I am lucky enough to find a piece of jewelery, I don't stop until I can get a copy, as happened with the Momeñe series. Others are easier to see because they are posted on YouTube or Vimeo. So let's highlight the four most interesting ones. And you readers can recommend many more. We start.

The geniuses of photography

Six chapters dedicated to the history of photography from different perspectives and produced by the BBC, perhaps one of the best public televisions in the world.

There are all the great masters, all the stories that can fit on a sheet of sensitive paper. With such striking titles as 'A Shadow Game' or 'In the right place, at the right time?' it is the best way to spend quarantine from a photographic point of view.

'Peter Lindbergh, The photographer of the supermodels'

This is a German television documentary about one of the most interesting photographers of recent times. He is one of those artists with a style recognizable and copied by many. His are many of the trends of the nineties and the figure of supermodels such as Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell or the great Linda Evangelista.

He died last year and his actual role in photography has yet to be decided over time. But in the meantime we can see this excellent work by an author who told, like few others, the reality in black and white.

'Ansel Adams: An American Experience'

Ansel Adams is a photographic reference. The system of zones marked most of the photographers who made our first steps with the black and white film. But his life is unknown to many. And its role in respect for nature.

In this documentary we discover the mystical streak of his work and his relationship with music, among many other things. One of the best biographies that we can see about this teacher.

'Alfred Stieglitz: Photography as Art'

If photography has reached the role it has today, it has been thanks to the work of many pioneers. And among them stands out Alfred Stieglitz, a photographer from the early twentieth century who knew how to express his expressive potential.

He was able to evolve from sweetened pictorialism to direct photography. And also, by founding the mythical gallery 291 in New York, he managed to bring to the United States the best of European art and elevate the altars of art galleries to photography.

There are many more if we go deeper into the network. There are immense stories of photography, impressive biographies, some jewels dedicated to photographic genres that we invite you to search, see and share so that together we can collect all this knowledge … And if anyone finds the documentary by Richard Avedon in Spanish that warns, please…