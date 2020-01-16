Four million copies sold for Monster Hunter World Iceborne

Share it:

Monster Hunter World it was a huge success for Capcom, as was its last huge expansion, Iceborne, finally released also on PC last week, and now numbers are also confirming this, released by the software house itself.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne has in fact sold the considerable amount of 4 million copies all over the world. The issue includes console copies and first sales of the PC version on Steam, including physical and digital copies of the Master Edition, which includes both the base game and the expansion.

This is undoubtedly good news for the company, which arrives together with the sales data of the base game: Monster Hunter World has in fact sold 15 million copies until January 2, 2020, and is the first title in the history of Capcom to achieve such a goal.

Monster Hunter therefore confirms itself as a brand of absolute success for Capcom, and at this point it is no longer a utopia to think of a possible new expansion in the future. In the meantime, if you want to learn more about the game, on our website you will find the review of the PC version of Monster Hunter World Iceborne. Also, if you are a novice hunter, take a look at our survival guide on Monster Hunter World Iceborne.