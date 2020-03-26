Four million copies printed for Dr. Stone before half were anime

Share it:

According to what was declared a few months ago by its author, it is about three years that should separate us from the conclusion of Dr. Stone, the manga dedicated to the adventures of the brilliant Senku Ishigami. The work has just reached the halfway point and considering recent sales reports, it seems that Inagaki has two excellent reasons to celebrate.

Half serialization has been completed, and Dr. Stone has just passed the wall 4 million copies in circulation. These are two absolutely extraordinary results for a manga that, contrary to what the markets would like, has decided to focus almost totally on science.

Riichiro Inagaki's work debuted in Japan in March 2017 and was received extremely positively by the public, managing to place about two million copies in the first two and a half years. After the advent of the anime, however, the sales of volumes underwent an absolutely unexpected increase, even reaching double the total in the following eight months, i.e. from July 2019 to today.

During a recent interview the author revealed the following: "Sometimes I write narrative arcs that should occupy a few chapters and in the end seem to never end. I would say three years maybe, to reach the end. I'm still not sure, but I promise you that I will never extend the story to make money". Senku 's adventures should therefore end in 2023, but with a second season of the anime in sight and others likely already planned, we are confident that sales will continue to grow relentlessly even after the conclusion of the work.