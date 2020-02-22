Four Marvel series will be released at Disney + in 2021

Share it:

About the multiple series of Marvel that will arrive at Disney + in the coming months and years we have few certainties. We know that WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be released this year, but very little else.

Today, thanks to a presentation (which you can see here) by Hasbro at the New York Toy Fair, it has been revealed what will be the next four Marvel TV Studios series to be released.

Loki, Ms. Marvel, What If …? and Hawkeye appear in said presentation dated to 2021, because that is when Hasbro plans to sell the toys related to them and obviously they will not do so in a year that does not correspond to that of the premiere.

We were almost sure that we would see Loki next year, but with all the others there were certain doubts. This would leave us with a 2022 in which She-Hulk and Moon Knight would be the only releases for the platform unless new projects are announced at this time.

There were certain doubts with the series dedicated to Hawkeye for not being clear who would play its protagonist, Kate Bishop, daughter of the hero we met in the UCM films and who was going to be played by Hailee Steinfeld until her schedule was complicated leaving Things in the air.

It will be quite interesting to see what treatment Ms. Marvel receives with her television premiere, one of the last important characters to reach the Marvel universe in the comics and also one that is being given a lot of prominence. Not only will he have this series of his own, he will also make the leap to the UCM films and will be the main protagonist of the Marvel's Avengers videogame although he can take control of several characters such as Black Widow, Hulk, Iron Man and Thor.