Four Knights of Apocalypse arrives on Crunchyroll: how to read manga online

Nakaba Suzuki has presented in recent years a manga based on the legends of King Arthur, The Seven Deadly Sins, published for several years on Weekly Shonen Magazine. Once the story is over, the mangaka has decided not to leave this magical world inspired by the myths of the knights of the Round Table with the sequel Four Knights of Apocalypse.

At the end of January, the first chapter of the Four Knights of Apocalypse was published which for now has presented us with completely new characters and an unprecedented setting. The story continued until chapter five, published Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in Weekly Shonen Magazine, but unlike the manga prequel this time there were no official publications available for Europe.

He arrived tonight though Crunchyroll’s announcement that it has added Four Knights of Apocalypse to its manga catalog. The chapters will be available in English for premium users of the platform with the exception of the first chapter, which can also be read by non-paying users. Crunchyroll has already entered the first five chapters of Four Knights of Apocalypse and will continue the publication in simulpub every Tuesday, thus following the cadence of the Japanese distribution.

So let’s officially return to Britannia with Percival’s adventures and the new characters who will rock the known world in The Seven Deadly Sins.