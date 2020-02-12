Four February games announced for Nintendo Switch Online

Share it:

Today the next four classic SNES and NES games have been announced to join the catalog of Nintendo Switch Online, the subscription service of Nintendo Switch, during this month of February.

As of February 19, nostalgics will be able to immerse themselves in the past with four works not too well known from the catalog of the iconic Nintendo consoles. Specifically, Pop’n TwinBee, Smash Tennis, Shadow of the Ninja and Eliminator Boat Duel have been announced.

In the case of Eliminator Boat Duel and Smash Tennis we talk about two games that were not available in the Nintendo virtual store and therefore it can be a very interesting addition for those who want to explore these catalogs of yesteryear in depth.

About Pop'n TwinBee:

Go through seven phases alone or with a friend to defeat the forces of the evil Dr. Mardock. Get improvements by collecting bells and shoot them so that they change color and effect. You can work as a team and exchange energy with another player or throw it across the screen and kill several enemies at a stroke.

About Shadow of the Ninja:

The city trembles at the mercy of the terrible Emperor Garuda and only two brave warriors dare to challenge him. Use your blades, bombs and shurikens to make your way, alone or with the help of a friend, through the lines of the evil army of Garuda formed by rogue soldiers, agile ninjas and horrible robots. Use your skills to hang on mobile platforms, jump through deadly cliffs and avoid devilish traps. Collect impressive improvements to give you a push (careful not to fall). You will have to demonstrate all your skill as an expert in platform games to complete the 13 levels and give your deserved to the evil Garuda.

Right now we have a total of 52 SNES games on Nintendo Switch Online and in the global there are 78 classic games available to subscribers who pay monthly or annually for the service that also allows multiplayer to enjoy in various console titles.