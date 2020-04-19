four different methods to achieve it

Share it:

Root is not as fashionable today as it was a few years ago, but there are still plenty of reasons to root Android phones, especially those old terminals that you have scattered around the house. Rooting an Android phone can be tricky, although not for that reason impossible.

If you are thinking of rooting your mobile and do not know where to start, here we summarize the main four methods. They will serve as a starting point to get started in this adventure that is obtaining root access on an Android mobile.

With apps for Android

Kingo Root is one of the most popular root apps, although Play Protect complains if you try to install it

We start our list with the easiest method, but not the most recommended: the applications that grant you root permission with just the press of a button. Exist, exist, though its use is limited to a handful of models where security holes have been found that can be exploited to gain root permissions (usually quite old models). KingRoot is compatible from Android 2.0 to 6.0.

A popular application at the time was Kingo Root, sometimes called King Root and with other variants. Technically, it works -in some terminals- but it has the problem that after obtaining the root permissions, there is no control over what the application does or does not do with your mobile. An alternative is to use it only to obtain root permission, with the mobile phone without personal data, and then install another manager that is more legit, like an old version of SuperSu.

It is the fastest mode, but not the safest and only available on a handful of old mobiles

Using an application to root the mobile is without a doubt the easiest way, although only available for a handful of terminals of at least five years ago. That said, it is important to remember that they only work on certain models, so do not fall for applications that promise root with a click on a multitude of mobiles, especially in recent terminals.

With apps for Windows

The concept is exactly the same as the previous one, but carried out from a PC instead of with a mobile app. The mobile must be connected to your PC via a USB cable, the developer options must be activated, as well as USB debugging. The KingRoot itself that we mentioned before has a version for Windows, although other well-known names, such as OneClickRoot.

All-in-one applications to root from Windows can do their job with fewer restrictions than from mobile, but still have the same problems: their success is only assured in a handful of models. Of course, in which it works, it works quite well: you press a button and wait until you have root access.

It doesn't always work, but when it works it's literally a push of a button and wait

The security problem is the same as in the previous case. Unlike open source Magisk, you should trust the developers word of these applications that will gain root access and nothing else. Again, it is recommended that, if you want to try your luck, you do it with a mobile without data, restored from the factory.

With Magisk

Magisk includes its own root permission manager

Magisk is one of the few root tools which is kept active and updated. Root access is only part of what Magisk offers, also standing out for its ability to trick SafetyNet and for its modules ready to download and activate with few clicks.

Unlike the rooting resources that we saw before, Magisk is open source, so the user community can see what it does and does not do exactly. It is therefore a relatively safe method at least as far as the privacy of your data is concerned.

Magisk has the advantage of being open source, making it more legit

There are mainly two ways to install Magisk: with root and without root. Obviously, if you want to use Magisk for root access, the first one is left out, so you should be able to install it from a Custom Recovery like TWRP. Similarly, it is possible to install a Custom Recovery without the need for root, for example with Odin, on Samsung mobiles.

Flashing

Speaking of Recovery Mode, this is another access point to get root access, depending on the options that are available. For example, on Samsung mobiles, you can flash patched firmwares that include root access like CF-Auto-Root directly with ODIN.

In other mobiles, it will be necessary to have installed a custom Recovery Mode such as TWRP or the old CWM to flash a ZIP file It includes everything you need to get root access. The problem here is that there is no universal solution, but you will have to find the exact solution for your specific model. The XDA forums are an excellent starting point for searching the instructions and files needed for a large number of Android phones.

In most cases, you will have to find and follow precise instructions to root "by hand"

This method is relatively the most complicated of all, because you need to find the specific instructions and files and follow them accurately, although it is also the most widespread. It will not serve you, yes, in those phones that have the bootloader blocked, such as Huawei phones.