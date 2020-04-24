Four Arsenal players ignore the measures and skip confinement

A confinement of almost a month in England seems not to have been enough for the Premier League players, of whom every few days we have a last minute related to the fact that they have ignored the measures against the spread of the coronavirus. This has been confirmed by Arsenal, admitting that four of its players had skipped the confinement rules dictated by the government, specifically: Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Nicolas Pépé and Granit Xhaka.

The four footballers 'gunners' have been photographed in different situations in these days. They were the last to be 'hunted' by the English press for breaking the rules, and the club led by Mikel Arteta has already sent them a warning not to happen again.

The cases of each are as irresponsible as varied. To the French footballer, Pépé, he was caught playing soccer with a group of friends in north London, probably members of his family with whom he lives. On the other hand, Alexandre Lacazette, was photographed without respecting the safety distance and speaking with his personal valet, while David Luiz and Xhaka they could be seen training together in a park.

The London team has already taken part in the matter and has contacted all the players individually to warn them that what happened cannot be repeated, as reported by the British press.

The Government of the Islands has allowed you to exercise, but alone or with people you share your home with, and respecting the safety distance.

It is not the first time that we know that Premier League players have broken the rules of confinement, after the cases of Walker and his sexual orgy in his house, the Tottenham player training, and a long etcetera that show that not all take the measures proposed by the English Prime Minister Johnson, who was serious by coronavirus in the ICU itself, as serious.