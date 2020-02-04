Fountain of eternal youth! Andrea Legarreta celebrates 4 million fans with sexy PHOTO

One of the most popular and beloved television channels of Mexican television is Andrea Legarreta and this day she decided to surprise her Instagram followers with a sensual image.

To celebrate its 4 million fans on Instagram, the beautiful driver of “TODAY” wanted to delight the users of the social network by being the sexiest.

In the image with movement we see Legarreta show off her spectacular and kilometric legs when posing in a sexy swimsuit that revealed her worked rearguard.

He accompanied the image of a tender phrase dedicated to his fans: "I Love You".

We are already 4 Million !!! 🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️ 4 million thanks for being to each one of you !! I appreciate your presence and your comments! God bless you! Thanks for being!! Much love and best wishes to all! ❤️✨🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 ”.

To see the image of the driver click here.

The comments to the beauty of the Televisa host did not wait, even several of her friends from the show wrote how spectacular it looks:

Wowwwww 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Congratulationssss !!! That good vibe you share 💖 ” “👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 The first 4 !!!! 💥💥💥”. Wapisimaaaa🔥🔥🔥 “What a barbarian! How beautiful! ❤️. "

You may also be interested: The best hostess! Andrea Legarreta invites her colleagues from “TODAY” to an inn in her home