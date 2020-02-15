Found the new Harley Quinn? Punchline massacres hearts between fans and cosplayers

Share it:

Punchline, the new girlfriend of Joker and fearsome villain of Gotham City, will appear for the first time in the number 89 of Batman, the comic of James Tynion is Jorge Jimenez. Although still missing a few days to her debut, however, the girl seems to have already entered the hearts of fans and cosplayers.

DC Comics confirmed on its official website that the first two comics in which Punchline will be present, that is Batman # 89 is Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen # 3, have already been reprinted and will be available again in March. The release date of the two chapters is respectively scheduled for February 19 and 26, but all the available copies have already gone into sold out.

As you can see at the bottom then, the cosplayers have already started to indulge themselves on social media despite the character has not yet made his debut. Jorge Jimenez, Punchline designer and co-creator, thanked the girls writing: "Incredible, we haven't published a single page yet and cosplayers are already doing incredible things with Punchline! I can only say thank you".

Harley Quinn's replacement will play a fairly significant role in the new "Joker War" story arc and apparently we will also see her in issue 92. It has been confirmed that her main weapons will be knives.

And what do you think of it? Are you intrigued by this new character? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at our in-depth analysis on the shocking revelation announced in the last Batman release.