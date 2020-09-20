found new easter eggs in the beloved Netflix series, find out which ones

Two years after the cancellation, the beloved Daredevil born from the collaboration between Netflix and Marvel continues to be talked about thanks to an unusual easter egg that winks both at the sacred and the profane.

The discovery was made by a fan, who found interesting similarities between the posters of the second season starring Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) e Frank Castle/ The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and some paintings painted by two great artists of the 1600s.

As you can see in the Reddit post below, Hell’s Kitchen’s avenger pose recalls that of the “San Sebastian “ by Rubens (1614), while the other two characters bring to mind the “David with the Head of Goliath “ (1609) and the “St. Jerome“(1605) made by Caravaggio.ù

To date, the long-awaited third season of the Netflix series seems increasingly unlikely, especially with the upcoming expiry of the transfer of the rights of Daredevil for Netflix, which will be joined closely by those of Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones. With the return of the New York vigilantes in the hands of Marvel, many fans hope that the major will take over the projects giving their respective stories a worthy conclusion or at least more than a reboot.

Another complex character, in many senses, who could be joined to the team of Defenders is Elektra, whose possible return to the MCU was spoken by the interpreter Élodie Yung.