Forza Motorsport: missing references to Smart Delivery, coming only on Series X?

In the last few hours he has been discussing the mysterious disappearance of the wording "Smart Delivery" between features supported by Forza Motorsport and mentioned on the Xbox official site.

Some particularly attentive users have in fact carefully analyzed the game page noting the small but important difference. At the moment you can only read about the support for 4K resolution, ai 60 frames per second and al DirectX Ray Tracing. It is not clear if this is a simple error or if Turn 10 has actually decided to postpone the game and not make it available on Xbox One anymore, changing the project in the running and aiming for publication exclusively on PC and Xbox Series X.

In these cases we can not help but wait for a statement directly from Microsoft, which could soon reveal what are the plans for the publication of the game. We remind you that, although Phil Spencer has announced that Xbox One will be supported for another two years, it is not excluded that some development teams may decide to bring their games only on the next generation platform.

Have you already checked out the Forza Motorsport in-engine announcement trailer on Xbox Series X?