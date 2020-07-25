Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series X: the game will reinvent the franchise

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the new productions presented by the Microsoft teams on the occasion of the Xbox Games Showcase, the announcement of Forza Motorsport, the next chapter of the famous automotive franchise, also found space.

Following the reveal, the team of Turn 10 published an interesting video message recorded by Chris Esaki, Creative Director of the game. Inside, the videogame author offers some interesting details that clarify what the public can expect from the Forza Motorsport next-gen incarnation. In particular, Esaki has highlighted a cardinal point: the developers aim to "reimagine the franchise"The new Forza Motorsport says"will take what has made Forza great over the past 15 years and accompany it to exceptional new game concepts".

The title intended for Xbox Series X, the Creative Director specifies, is in one early stage of development. The technology used for its realization will allow you to take advantage of the features related to Ray Tracing, which will be implemented in Forzatech, or the engine used to shape both the chapters of the Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon series. A key element in production will be the "connection"and the willingness to facilitate the creation of links within the community of players. Esaki also aims to make it evident the love the team has for cars and the engines, in a final product that will be able to conquer both the historical fans of the series and the newcomers.