Forza Motorsport announced with an in-engine trailer on the Xbox Series X

Xbox Games Showcase continues to give us surprises. During the presentation event of the next generation games, Microsoft officially revealed the new episode of the series Forza Motorsport – without any numerical reference – edited as always by the guys at Turn 10 Studios.

In the existence of the game we were already aware of it, since the developers had never made it a secret to be working on it. Today, however, was officially announced with the trailer – captured in-engine on Xbox Series X – which you can view at the start of the news. The new Forza Motorsport "will connect digital pilots in ways that had never been possible before". The engine will move it Forza Tech, which will offer support for Ray Tracing and will guarantee a presentation in 4K and 60 frames per second. Ray-Tracing will help bring a dynamic world to life where everything will be connected, giving luster to the reflections on cars and on the asphalt surface, and managing the interactions between light and shadow.

Turn 10 has not revealed the launch window, but has made it clear that Forza Motorsport is currently located in the early stages of development. In light of this, it is very likely that we will not see it on the shelves very soon. The reference platforms, not surprisingly, are only Xbox Series X and Windows 10 PC (no Xbox One). Like any Microsoft home game, Forza Motorsport will also debut in the Xbox Game Pass catalog from launch.