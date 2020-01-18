Forza Motorsport 8 will have Ray Tracing? Turn 10 promises news for the GDC 2020

Share it:

The list of events scheduled during GDC 2020 in San Francisco to be held in mid-March has been updated to make room for a Ray Tracing themed panel with Diego Garzon of Turn 10.

The lesson given by Microsoft's Procedural Technical Director will examine the approach of Tun 10 studies in the use of dynamic lighting through modern lighting techniques Real-time Ray Tracing. The card that accompanies the announcement of the participation of the author of Turn 10 at the Game Developers Conference 2020 does not make a direct reference to the presentation of Forza Motorsport 8, but the topic of the discussion launched by Garzon leaves very little room for speculation or doubts about any kind.

Always through the form published on the official website of the GDC 2020 we learn that, during the panel, together with the specialist of Turn 10 will be "explore the Ray Tracing techniques used and what can be done to improve them in their future implementations". The event in question, however, will be aimed at developers, therefore it should not be the media frame chosen by Microsoft for officially announce Forza Motorsport 8 or any other nextgen driving video game in development at the historic Xbox Game Studios subsidiary (either arcade such as Forza Horizon 4 that purely simulative).

Anyway, thanks to the clarification of the top of the Xbox division on their crossgen vision, we already know that a possible Forza Motorsport 8 will arrive both on Xbox Series X is Windows 10 PC that on Xbox One.