Forza Motorsport 8: 4K / 120fps with Ray-Tracing on Xbox Series X? New rumors

That Forza Motorsport 8 is developing, there is no doubt. Even without an announcement with great fanfare, the game has already been confirmed by Turn 10, which for the occasion has also taken much longer than usual, extending the processing times.

While fans continue to fantasize about an announcement at the Xbox Series X games event on July 23, a lot of alleged details about the game have emerged from 4Chan, absolutely unconfirmed and partly already leaked in the past, which have gotten echo thanks to the sharing of some insiders close to Xbox.

According to reports, the game is still internally identified as Forza Experience rather than Forza Motorsport 8, although the latter will most likely be the official title. There is talk of a new calculation model for tire pressure, dynamic temperatures for the asphalt, new atmospheric model that takes into account the density and dynamics of the air masses, a new suspension system, classified mode redesigned with a gosthing system resulting from the evolution of the Forza 7 one, complete day / night cycle, off-road races and rallies, the return of clubs and the rubber residues on the asphalt.

The leaker also warns us not to expect 700 cars at launch, as Turn 10 is focusing on quality rather than quantity. There would also be a career mode with narrative elements, on the model set by Need for Speed ​​and its cinematic scenes. He did not even hold back on the technical aspect, speaking of a Forza Engine capable of generating one 4K presentation at 120fps with active Ray-Tracing (perhaps a little exaggerated, editor's note).

The user concludes his speech by stating that the announcement would be expected on the occasion of the Xbox Series X game event on July 23, and that the release date would instead be set for i early 2021, around the month of February. The unusual launch window was attributed to the lengthening of the development times caused by the health emergency. Waiting for the showcase, we obviously advise you to take all this information with the pliers and not to give in to easy enthusiasm.