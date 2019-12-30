Forza Horizon 4 is the best racing game of the decade for Top Gear

Technology

December 30, 2019
Garry
Top Gear has compiled the ranking of the ten best racing games of the decade which is about to end, a top ten full of surprises and which sees in the first place Forza Horizon 4 of Playground Games, released in 2018 on Xbox One and PC.

The podium also features Mario Kart 8 and Gran Turismo Sport, followed by Assetto Corsa, DiRT Rally 2.0, F1 2019 and Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit. Here is the top 10 complete of Top Gear:

Top 10 driving games of the decade

  1. Forza Horizon 4
  2. Mario Kart 8
  3. Gran Turismo Sport
  4. Race trim
  5. DiRT Rally 2.0
  6. F1 2019
  7. Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit
  8. Rocket League
  9. Blur
  10. Forza Motorsport 7

Rocket League, Blur and Forza Motorsport 7 finish. The presence of Rocket League has made the purists turn up their noses. do not consider the latter a real racing game, unlike the other titles in the top 10. And you, do you agree with the Top Gear ranking on the best racing games of the decade that is about to end?

