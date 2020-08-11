Forza Horizon 3 is about to leave the Xbox Store? The game is heavily discounted

Share it:

The ever-attentive ResetEra community highlights the appearance on the Xbox Store of an unexpected promotion involving Forza Horizon 3 and related additional content. The blockbuster racing of Playground Games and its DLCs are in fact available at a strong discount.

The absence of official communications on the new promotional initiative launched by Microsoft feeds the fears of those who believe that this round of discounts is the prelude to the announcement of the Forza Horizon 3 removal from the digital store of the house in Redmond.

The offer involving Playground Games' open world driving game and related add-on packages is already active and will remain so until Sunday 27 September, an unusually long period of time that helps to strengthen the theory ofForza Horizon 3 released from the Microsoft Store catalog, both in its Windows 10 PC version and for the one accessible by the Xbox One user.

At the time of writing, representatives of the American tech giant have not yet officially confirmed or denied these rumors. Waiting for a response from Microsoft, we leave you to our review of Forza Horizon 3 and the latest in-depth study dedicated to Forza Motorsport 8, the next chapter of the car simulation by Turn 10 and Xbox Game Studios. When al Playground team, after the incredible work done on Forza Horizon 4 a few weeks ago the confirmation of their commitment on the project of Fable for PC and Xbox Series X.