Fortnte 2: the John Wick skin is available again in the object shop

As reported by Epic Games on Twitter, the John Wick skin is back available again in the Fortnite in-game store. The players of the famous battle royale have a few hours available to take advantage of it and buy it, along with other items on sale such as the new Brividy skin.

Below are some of the items available in the shop Fortnite Chapter 2 when we report the news:

John Wick (Costume) – 2000 V-buck

Brividy (Costume) – 1500 V-buck

Sofia (Costume) – 1500 V-buck

Ginger Gunner (Costume) – 1500 V-buck

Happy Plunderer (Costume) – 1500 V-buck

Comfortable commander (Costume) – 800 V-buck

Shrouded Shadow (Costume) – 1500 V-buck

Arctic Assassin (Costume) – 1200 V-buck

Ice Blade (Collector) – 800 V-buck

Geroglifunk (Emote) – 500 V-buck

My idol! (Emote) – 200 V-buck

The eyes are focused on the new skin of Brividy, and of course on the coveted custom of John Wick, which had not been seen in the Fortnite store for several months. To take a closer look at all the objects on sale in the Fortnite Chapter 2 shop in these hours, you can take a look at the video proposed at the opening.

On this occasion, we remind you that Christmas's challenges are available Mezz'Inverno, and that on our pages we have explained how to complete the challenge open the frozen loot.