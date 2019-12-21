Fortnite's split-screen mode is back on PS4 and Xbox One

Share it:

On December 12, Epic Games added split screen mode to Fortnite on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, designed to allow two users to play together with battle royale on the same console, in Duo and Team modes.

Unfortunately, several problems occurred in the hours following the launch that forced Epic Games to suddenly disable the shared screen, postponing its final debut to a later date. After over a week, today the developers have managed to finish the mode and reactivate ithopefully in a stable way on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The second split screen debut was accompanied by an official trailer that illustrates how it works: as you can see for yourself, the two screens do not occupy the entire width of the TV and they are positioned staggered. The remaining space, both above and below, is occupied by the avatars of the two characters used by the players.

We take this opportunity to remind you that in recent days the Mid-Winter event in Fortnite has started, which offers many themed challenges and a gift a day until next January 2nd. It also appears that the skin of Kylo Ren from Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive in the store in the next few days.