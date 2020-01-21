Fortnite's Frozen Legends Pack will be back on sale soon

Share it:

The Frozen Legends Pack of Fortnite is about to return: released in late 2018, the Frozen Legends Bundle apparently it will be available again starting today, Monday 20 January 2020.

It is (goes) a exclusive bundle with unique rewards and therefore it is very strange that Epic Games has decided to put it on sale again, thus frustrating the efforts of anyone who has previously purchased it. The bundle will be available in Italy overnight or at the very earliest hours of tomorrow morning, the price has not been disclosed but should be equal to 24.99 euros (confirmed 24.99 dollars in the USA), the package will offer three "frozen" skins "with its backs and accessories, apparently without any difference compared to the previous set.

This is a period of great changes for Fortnite, Epic Games has recently given birth to Skin Icon Series dedicated to famous content creators, the first Ninja skin is already available, other outfits and content based on Fortnite streamers will soon arrive, for example, the Pokimane emote was published today in the store and there are already those who hypothesize the arrival of a skin of Tfue, a famous member of the FaZe Clan.