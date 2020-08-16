Fortnite: you can still play on iOS, but with major limitations

Share it:

As you know by now, Fortnite Battaglia Reale is no longer available on the App Store and Google Play Store. However, it seems that the game still works for users who have the application installed on their device, albeit with some limitations.

Epic Games has in fact published a long post on the official website in which it is explained how the game will work for those who will remain stuck at version 13.40. In fact, it seems that all players who currently find themselves in this situation will be able to continue playing without particular problems until the battle royale will not receive major updates, which should arrive at the launch of the Season 4 by the end of the month: in this case it will be possible to continue playing with other users who have the same version without having the opportunity to try the new content and purchase the Battle Pass for next season. The speech is much simpler for those in possession of devices Android, since he can download the game without going to the Google store.

