Fortnite x Thor and Galactus: event coming soon? New sightings from dataminer

Over time, the link between the universe Marvel is Fortnite: Royal Battle it has become ever closer, with multiple special events dedicated to the characters of the House of Ideas.

Several Avengers took turns on the lands of the game island and the DataMiner they seem convinced that a new super-themed event will soon arrive. The clues supporting this new theory are visible at the bottom of this news. Among the game files, in fact, a peculiar was spotted comics, among whose pages it seems to appear Thor, the Marvel superhero inspired by the divinity of Norse mythology. Armed with the faithful Mjolnir, the Avenger could therefore soon make its entrance on the island of Fortnite: Royal Battle, perhaps with a special themed skin.

But that's not all: the code investigators have in fact reported a second sighting, this time linked to a villain of the Marvel universe. It is specifically about Galactus, character created in 1966 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Also known as the Destroyer or the Devourers of Worlds, the outline hidden in the shadow of the character appears to be part of the game files. That a new special event can witness the clash between Thor and Galactus?

Waiting to find out, we remind you that cars are now available in Fortnite: Royal Battle.