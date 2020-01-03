Fortnite X Star Wars: that's when the Lightsabers will be removed

Share it:

For a few weeks now, numerous Star Wars-themed content: The Rise of Skywalker has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2, including the possibility of using one of the iconic in combat Lightsabers. However, it seems that these particular melee weapons are about to abandon the game.

Fortnite X Star Wars will officially end next, according to the always well-informed dataminer January 7, 2020, in conjunction with the term of Mezz'Inverno. From that day it will no longer be possible to find one of the blue chests containing numerous lightsabers around the battle royale map, among which there is also the weapon of Kylo Ren equipped with a hilt very different from all the others. It is very probable that with the end of the event the costumes from the object shop will also disappear, which have been offered numerous times over the past few weeks. So if you want to play the role of Rey, Kylo Ren, the Sith Stormptooper or Finn you would do well to buy them in the next few days.

Waiting to find out what the next big event of the game is, we remind you that on our pages you will find the report of the live event Fortnite X Star Wars, during which an unpublished clip of Episode IX was shown.

Have you already completed all of Fortnite's Mid-Winter Chapter 2 challenges?