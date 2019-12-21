Fortnite X Star Wars: a promotional image confirms the arrival of Kylo Ren

Share it:

For some days now, several images extracted from Fortnite Chapter 2 dataminers have been circulating on the net showing the costume of Kylo Ren in motion and, a few hours after the possible debut, here is also an advertising banner that confirms the existence of the skin .

In addition to the aspect inspired by the son of Han Solo and Leia, a costume dedicated to another character in the series and present among the leaked images seems to be arriving. Unfortunately there are no precise details on the price of the costumes, which should in any case be in line with all the others and be around 1,500 V-Buck, or about 15 euros in microtransactions. It is very likely that the arrival of the skin is scheduled for this weekend and, to fool the wait, you can always get the hang glider in the shape of a Millennium Falcon in the refuge implemented in the game on the occasion of the launch of the Christmas event.

Speaking of skins, we remind you that in the last few hours another leak has appeared on the web showing a monstrous Christmas skin that could make its debut in the Fortnite Chapter 2 store very soon.

