Fortnite X Marvel, Season 4: comics and portals active now on the map! Leak for skins

Recently, the top management of Epic Games have confirmed that Battle Royale Season 4 will kick off following the launch of an ambitious Fortnite X Marvel crossover event.

At the moment it is not yet entirely clear what consequences it will bring with it, but it seems that something is already moving in the game world. In particular, they made their appearance in game new comic pages, which they immortalize Thor e Galactus. The two characters from the Marvel comic universe seem ready for a head-on confrontation and the island of Fortnite seems to be preparing for their arrival. Several players, as you can see at the bottom, are in fact reporting theactivation of new portals in the battle royale: are they the gateway through which the God of Thunder and the Eater of Worlds will come?

Waiting for the appointment with the start of Fortnite Season 4, some of the Skin will be part of the Battle Pass they may have already been discovered by dataminers. The latter, in particular, shared reports related to the following Marvel characters:

Thor (Avengers);

Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy);

Tempesta (X-Men);

Iron Man (Avengers);

Doctor Doom;

Galactus;

Wolverine (X-Men);

Obviously, there will be no official confirmation on this until the next one August 27. To find out if the predictions on Fortnite X Marvel Skins will prove to be correct, it will therefore be necessary to wait a few more days.