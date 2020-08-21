Fortnite x Marvel: Epic’s Donald Mustard mentions Iron Man and Doctor Doom!

Share it:

The Creative Director of Epic Games, Donald Mustard, has updated his social profiles with an image that portrays Iron Man and Doctor Doom: will they be present at the Fortnite x Marvel event that will kick off Season 4?

The established developer of the US videogame giant, in fact, did not just share this image through a “normal” post on social media but wanted to publish it directly in the opening banner of his official Twitter profile.

The image in question, the same that you can admire at the end of the article, takes up a fictional Marvel comic that mentions Mustard himself as the main artist and designer: in addition to the figures of Iron Man e Doctor Doom, in the composition there is also a writing that invites fans of Fortnite Chapter 2 to expect an event that will represent a sort of “End of the Day”.

Already in the past, Mustard has used this kind of “communication tricks” to provide previews of the news coming in the free to play dimension of Fortnite, as in the case of the surprises offered by the Fortnite x Avengers Endgame event in mid-2019. , the official departure of the Fortnite Season 4, and with it the crossover event with the Marvel Avengers, is scheduled for August 27 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and mobile systems.